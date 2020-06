Fans of Bohemians Prague stand on ladders as they watch the derby against Sparta behind fences. The Czech league resumed play after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but supporters cannot be allowed in the stadium. Sparta won 1-0. Photos: @martin.divisek #prague #football #soccer #instasport #sport

