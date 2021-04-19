Ασκεί «βέτο» ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον: «Θα κάνουμε τα πάντα για να διασφαλίσουμε ότι η European Super League δεν θα προχωρήσει» (vid)

bwin
 
 
Τζόνσον: «Θα κάνουμε τα πάντα για διασφαλίσουμε ότι η European Super League δεν θα προχωρήσει»

Αποφασισμένος να κάνει ό,τι περνάει από το χέρι του είναι ο πρωθυπουργός της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας, Μπόρις Τζόνσον, προκειμένου να αποτρέψει το πλάνο για την European Super League.

Σεισμό στο ευρωπαϊκό ποδόσφαιρο έχει προκαλέσει η ίδρυση της European Super League, δημιουργώντας ήδη πολλές αντιδράσεις από τις UEFA και FIFA, ενώ στο παιχνίδι έχουν μπει και οι Κυβερνήσεις των χωρών. 

Ο πρωθυπουργός της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας, Μπόρις Τζόνσον, αμέσως μόλις ανακοινώθηκε η ίδρυση της κλειστής λίγκας, εξέφρασε την αντίθεσή του στη δημιουργία αυτή της διοργάνωσης, τονίζοντας ότι θα ήταν επιζήμια για το ποδόσφαιρο.
Ωστόσο, βλέποντας την κατάσταση να ξεφεύγει, μιας και οι Μάντσεστερ Σίτι, Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ, Τσέλσι, Λίβερπουλ, Άρσεναλ και Τότεναμ είναι οι έξι αγγλικοί σύλλογοι που ανακοίνωσαν τη συμμετοχή τους στην ESL, ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον άσκησε… βέτο στους Άγγλους για τη συμμετοχή τους στην κλειστή λίγκα.
 

«Θα κάνουμε ό, τι μπορούμε για να διασφαλίσουμε ότι η European Super League δεν θα προχωρήσει», ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά.

