Η Χάιντι Κλουμ πανηγύρισε με τον δικό της τρόπο το Champions League της Μπάγερν (pics)

Η Χάιντι Κλουμ πανηγύρισε με καυτό μπικίνι το Champions League της Μπάγερν (pics)

Το εντυπωσιακό τοπ μόντελ από τη Γερμανία, Χάιντι Κλουμ, πανηγύρισε έξαλλα την κατάκτηση του φετινού Champions League, από την Μπάγερν, φορώντας ένα «καυτό» κόκκινο μπικίνι.

Η 47χρονη, Χάιντι Κλουμ, παρακολούθησε κι αυτή με μεγάλη αγωνία τον φετινό τελικό του Champions League, φορώντας τη φανέλα των Βαυαρών.

Μάλιστα, μετά την κατάκτηση από την Μπάγερν, θέλησε να κάνει μια... ιδιαίτερη αφιέρωση και φόρεσε  ένα κόκκινο μπικίνι , ανεβάζοντας τη φωτογραφία στα social media.

Οπως, ήταν λογικό οι θαυμαστές της, την αποθέωσαν!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s go @fcbayern #packmas 

We are ready for #championsleague @fcbayern VS @psg 

