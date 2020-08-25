Η Χάιντι Κλουμ πανηγύρισε με τον δικό της τρόπο το Champions League της Μπάγερν (pics)

Η 47χρονη, Χάιντι Κλουμ, παρακολούθησε κι αυτή με μεγάλη αγωνία τον φετινό τελικό του Champions League, φορώντας τη φανέλα των Βαυαρών.
Μάλιστα, μετά την κατάκτηση από την Μπάγερν, θέλησε να κάνει μια... ιδιαίτερη αφιέρωση και φόρεσε ένα κόκκινο μπικίνι , ανεβάζοντας τη φωτογραφία στα social media.
Οπως, ήταν λογικό οι θαυμαστές της, την αποθέωσαν!
