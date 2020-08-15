Ο Αρτούρο Βιδάλ είχε δηλώσει πως η Μπαρτσελόνα είναι η καλύτερη ομάδα στον κόσμο και μετά την οκτάρα τον... γλέντησαν (pics)

Λίγες ώρες πριν το ματς της Μπαρτσελόνα με την Μπάγερν, ο Αρτούρο Βιδάλ είχε προειδοποιήσει τους πρωταθλητές Γερμανίας πως θα αντιμετώπιζαν την «καλύτερη ομάδα του κόσμου».
«Η Μπάγερν παίζει ενάντια στην καλύτερη ομάδα του κόσμου. Δεν παίζει με κάποια τυχαία της Bundesliga. Θα είναι ένα κατάλληλο παιχνίδι ποδοσφαίρου. Καλά θα κάνουν να είναι έτοιμοι εναντίον μας, γιατί εμείς ανυπομονούμε γι' αυτή την πρόκληση», είχε τονίσει.
Ωστόσο, όπως αποδείχθηκε οι «Βαυαροί» δεν έδειξαν έλεος και έστησαν πάρτι κόντρα στους «μπλαουγκράνα», παίρνοντας την πρόκριση με το εντυπωσιακό 8-2. Μετά από αυτό το οδυνηρό αποτέλεσμα για την ομάδα του Κίκε Σετιέν, στο διαδίκτυο... γλέντησαν τον Αρτούρο Βιδάλ, για τις δηλώσεις που έκανε, πριν τον αγώνα.
Best team in the world? Not even the best team in their own country! Bunch of spoilt clowns! pic.twitter.com/XmvXRXiq8D
— Crypto Biff Tannen (@BiffTannen) August 15, 2020
#Bayernvsbarca #UCL2020 #UCLHindi
Arturo Vidal: "They are very confident but tomorrow they aren't playing against a Bundesliga team, they're playing against Barca and Barca is the best team in the world".
Bayern players/Me/Football fans after 8-2: pic.twitter.com/Ins2bIos04
— sergioramos.than94@gmail.com (@alexsandros22) August 15, 2020
@kingarturo23 Hallo what happened to the best team in the world.
pic.twitter.com/UzVVRKLbxI
— Goddie_Williams (@GodihnoWilliams) August 15, 2020
Arturo Vidal is tired of life .. he’s probably thinking of how they re gonna remove his balls #FCBFCB #BarcaBayern #BayernBarca pic.twitter.com/KbxtrkpTNR
— Olamilekan (@Odunlami_sr) August 15, 2020
Arturo Vidal: 'They are playing against Barça, not against teams from Bundesliga. They are playing against the best team in the world'
Bayern Munich: Hold my beer, you'll 8-2 see this
pic.twitter.com/3FuCEZgYKf
— shah faisal (@shahfai69369961) August 15, 2020
Vidal before the match : "They are very confident but tomorrow they aren't playing against a Bundesliga team, they're playing against Barca and Barca is the best team in the world"
Vidal after that match : pic.twitter.com/42B3cP0MZh
— RUTD (@RakUTD) August 15, 2020
