Ο Αρτούρο Βιδάλ είχε δηλώσει πως η Μπαρτσελόνα είναι η καλύτερη ομάδα στον κόσμο και μετά την οκτάρα τον... γλέντησαν (pics)

Τον Αρτούρο Βιδάλ, έστησαν στο τοίχο οι φίλοι της Μπάγερν -και όχι μόνο- μετά τον αποκλεισμό και τον διασυρμό τον οποίο υπέστη η Μπαρτσελόνα, για τις δηλώσεις που είχε πραγματοποιήσει πριν το ματς, λέγοντας πως η ομάδα του είναι η καλύτερη στον κόσμο.

Λίγες ώρες πριν το ματς της Μπαρτσελόνα με την Μπάγερν, ο Αρτούρο Βιδάλ είχε προειδοποιήσει τους πρωταθλητές Γερμανίας πως θα αντιμετώπιζαν την «καλύτερη ομάδα του κόσμου».

«Η Μπάγερν παίζει ενάντια στην καλύτερη ομάδα του κόσμου. Δεν παίζει με κάποια τυχαία της Bundesliga. Θα είναι ένα κατάλληλο παιχνίδι ποδοσφαίρου. Καλά θα κάνουν να είναι έτοιμοι εναντίον μας, γιατί εμείς ανυπομονούμε γι' αυτή την πρόκληση», είχε τονίσει.

Ωστόσο, όπως αποδείχθηκε οι «Βαυαροί» δεν έδειξαν έλεος και έστησαν πάρτι κόντρα στους «μπλαουγκράνα», παίρνοντας την πρόκριση με το εντυπωσιακό 8-2. Μετά από αυτό το οδυνηρό αποτέλεσμα για την ομάδα του Κίκε Σετιέν, στο διαδίκτυο... γλέντησαν τον Αρτούρο Βιδάλ, για τις δηλώσεις που έκανε, πριν τον αγώνα.

