Football Meets Data: Εκεί θα τερματίσουν οι ελληνικές ομάδες

Γιάννης Πολιάς
Football Meets Data: Εκεί θα τερματίσουν οι ελληνικές ομάδες
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Δείτε τις προβλέψεις του Football Meets Data αναφορικά με το ποιος θα τερματίσει πού στις ευρωπαϊκές διοργανώσεις.

Στα μισά έχουμε φτάσει στις διασυλλογικές διοργανώσεις της UEFA, με τέσσερις αγωνιστικές να έχουν ολοκληρωθεί στη League Phase του Champions και του Europa League και τρεις σε εκείνη του Conference.

Προσπαθώντας να εκτιμήσει τι θα δούμε στο δεύτερο σκέλος των τριών διοργανώσεων, το Football Meets Data έβαλε τον αλγόριθμο να δουλέψει και προέβλεψε τα πιθανότερα σενάρια για τη συνέχεια, με τις μισές ελληνικές ομάδες να δίνονται ως οι επικρατέστερες για να συνεχίσουν στα νοκ άουτ.

Ξεκινώντας από τα ψηλά, η πρόβλεψη δεν είναι ευνοϊκή για την ΑΕΚ, που τοποθετείται στην 34η θέση της βαθμολογίας του Champions League, δίχως άλλον βαθμό μετά τη νίκη της πρεμιέρας ενάντια στη ΛΑΣΚ.

Στο Europa League, ο Ολυμπιακός δίνεται ως πέμπτος και αήττητος με 5-3-0, ενώ ο ΟΦΗ προβλέπεται να μείνει οριακά εκτός playoffs με επτά βαθμούς. Στο δε Conference, ο Παναθηναϊκός δίνεται 13ος και εκτός οκτάδας, με 0-1-2 από εδώ και πέρα.

@Photo credits: INTIME
     

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