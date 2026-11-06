Δείτε τις προβλέψεις του Football Meets Data αναφορικά με το ποιος θα τερματίσει πού στις ευρωπαϊκές διοργανώσεις.

Στα μισά έχουμε φτάσει στις διασυλλογικές διοργανώσεις της UEFA, με τέσσερις αγωνιστικές να έχουν ολοκληρωθεί στη League Phase του Champions και του Europa League και τρεις σε εκείνη του Conference.

Προσπαθώντας να εκτιμήσει τι θα δούμε στο δεύτερο σκέλος των τριών διοργανώσεων, το Football Meets Data έβαλε τον αλγόριθμο να δουλέψει και προέβλεψε τα πιθανότερα σενάρια για τη συνέχεια, με τις μισές ελληνικές ομάδες να δίνονται ως οι επικρατέστερες για να συνεχίσουν στα νοκ άουτ.

Ξεκινώντας από τα ψηλά, η πρόβλεψη δεν είναι ευνοϊκή για την ΑΕΚ, που τοποθετείται στην 34η θέση της βαθμολογίας του Champions League, δίχως άλλον βαθμό μετά τη νίκη της πρεμιέρας ενάντια στη ΛΑΣΚ.

Στο Europa League, ο Ολυμπιακός δίνεται ως πέμπτος και αήττητος με 5-3-0, ενώ ο ΟΦΗ προβλέπεται να μείνει οριακά εκτός playoffs με επτά βαθμούς. Στο δε Conference, ο Παναθηναϊκός δίνεται 13ος και εκτός οκτάδας, με 0-1-2 από εδώ και πέρα.

Not looking good for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd in our single-outcome projected table... https://t.co/xnZvhJYi8K — Football Meets Data (@fmeetsdata) November 5, 2026

🟠 UEFA Europa League: single-outcome projected table after Matchday 4 Instead of averaging thousands of simulations, this table plays out every league-phase match only once. How each match is resolved: ✅ The favourite wins, with its most likely scoreline for goal difference 🤝 Draws are assumed for the closest matchups so that they reproduce the number of expected draws in 🟠 UEL league phase Top 8 in this one season: 🇵🇹 Benfica, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bournemouth, 🇮🇹 Juventus, 🇩🇪 Leverkusen, 🇬🇷 Olympiacos, 🇫🇷 Lyon, 🇧🇪 Union SG, 🇭🇺 Ferencváros Here the order of teams IS NOT the same as if you simulate the competition tens of thousands of times and take average points (xPts). For that check our other posts. 👉 Full team-level projections and scenarios for UCL UEL UECL available at https://t.co/eb8j4zEpmT November 6, 2026