ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
  • PREMIER LEAGUE
  • BUNDESLIGA
  • NBA
  • CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
  • SÜPER LIG
  • PREMIER LEAGUE
  • LEGA A
  • CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

  • ΛΙΒΕΡΠΟΥΛ -

    vs

    ΑΤΛΕΤΙΚΟ ΜΑΔΡΙΤΗΣ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΠΑΡΙ ΣΕΝ ΖΕΡΜΕΝ -

    vs

    ΝΤΟΡΤΜΟΥΝΤ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΓΚΛAΝΤΜΠΑΧ -

    vs

    ΚΟΛΩΝΙΑ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ -

    vs

    ΓΟΥΛΒΣ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΙΝΤΕΡ -

    vs

    ΧΕΤAΦΕ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΜΠΑΣΑΚΣΕΧΙΡ -

    vs

    F.C. COPENHAGEN -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΣΕΒΙΛΛΗ -

    vs

    ΡΟΜΑ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΑΙΝΤΡΑΧΤ ΦΡΑΝΚΦΟΥΡΤΗΣ -

    vs

    ΒΑΣΙΛΕΙΑ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΛΙΝΖ ΛΑΣΚ -

    vs

    ΜAΝΤΣΕΣΤΕΡ ΓΙΟΥΝAΙΤΕΝΤ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΡΕΙΝΤΖΕΡΣ -

    vs

    ΛΕΒΕΡΚΟΥΖΕΝ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΚΕΝΤΖΙΕΡΖΙΝ - ΚΟΖΛΕ -

    vs

    ΚΟΥΖΜΠΑΣ ΚΕΜΕΡΟΒΟ -

    ΣΤΑΤΙΣΤΙΚΑ

  • ΛΟΥΜΠΕ ΤΣΙΒΙΤΑΝΟΒΑ -

    vs

    ΚΝΑΚ ΡΟΖΕΛAΡΕ -

    ΣΤΑΤΙΣΤΙΚΑ
ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροChampionnat
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

Γαλλία: Αναβάλλεται και ο τελικός του Λιγκ Καπ εξαιτίας του κοροναϊού

Γαλλία: Αναβάλλεται και ο τελικός του Λιγκ Καπ εξαιτίας του κοροναϊού

Γαλλία: Αναβάλλεται και ο τελικός του Λιγκ Καπ εξαιτίας του κοροναϊού

Ούτε ο τελικός του γαλλικού Λιγκ Καπ, μεταξύ Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν και Λιόν δεν θα διεξαχθεί εξαιτίας του κοροναϊού.  

Η συγκεκριμένη αναμέτρηση ήταν προγραμματισμένη στις 4 Απριλίου, ωστόσο η κυβέρνηση της Γαλλίας αποφάσισε την ματαίωση της.

Οι δύο φιναλίστ συμφώνησαν στο να μην διεξαχθεί ο τελικός, ωστόσο η νέα ημερομηνία του παιχνιδιού δεν έχει οριστεί.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Ποδόσφαιρο

Αταλάντα: Ο χορός του Γκασπερίνι για την πρόκριση (vid)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Αρσεναλ και Τότεναμ ενδιαφέρονται για τον Μίλικ της Νάπολι

Ποδόσφαιρο

Λίνεκερ για κοροναϊό: «Η αρχή του τέλους για την ποδοσφαιρική σεζόν...» (pics)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Η κατρακύλα της Τότεναμ δεν έχει τελειωμό

Ποδόσφαιρο

Ρότζερ Σμιντ: Στον πάγκο της Αϊντχόφεν με τη νέα σεζόν

Ποδόσφαιρο

Ξάνθη: Το Διοικητικό Εφετείο ανέστειλε την ανάκληση του πιστοποιητικού της

Best of internet