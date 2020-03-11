Γαλλία: Αναβάλλεται και ο τελικός του Λιγκ Καπ εξαιτίας του κοροναϊού

Η συγκεκριμένη αναμέτρηση ήταν προγραμματισμένη στις 4 Απριλίου, ωστόσο η κυβέρνηση της Γαλλίας αποφάσισε την ματαίωση της.

Οι δύο φιναλίστ συμφώνησαν στο να μην διεξαχθεί ο τελικός, ωστόσο η νέα ημερομηνία του παιχνιδιού δεν έχει οριστεί.

OFFICIAL: The Coupe de la Ligue final between PSG and Lyon has been postponed until a later date.

Originally supposed to take place on April 4th, the game has now been suspended until further notice because of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/jrvlsOSDB5

