Γαλλία: Αναβάλλεται και ο τελικός του Λιγκ Καπ εξαιτίας του κοροναϊού

Η συγκεκριμένη αναμέτρηση ήταν προγραμματισμένη στις 4 Απριλίου, ωστόσο η κυβέρνηση της Γαλλίας αποφάσισε την ματαίωση της.
Οι δύο φιναλίστ συμφώνησαν στο να μην διεξαχθεί ο τελικός, ωστόσο η νέα ημερομηνία του παιχνιδιού δεν έχει οριστεί.
Se suspende la final de la #coupedefrance, que estaba prevista para el próximo 4 de Abril entre el PSG y el Staide de Rennes.https://t.co/dIQuiWgpl0
— Comandante rojillo (@Fichajes_Osasun) March 11, 2020
OFFICIAL: The Coupe de la Ligue final between PSG and Lyon has been postponed until a later date.
Originally supposed to take place on April 4th, the game has now been suspended until further notice because of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/jrvlsOSDB5
— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 11, 2020