Γερμανία: Ο πανηγυρισμός του Νμέτσα που δίχασε και φέρνει παρέμβαση Κλοπ

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Γερμανία: Ο πανηγυρισμός του Νμέτσα που δίχασε και φέρνει παρέμβαση Κλοπ

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Ο πανηγυρισμός του Φέλιξ Νμέτσα στο ματς της Ντόρτμουντ με την Έλβερσμπεργκ έχει διχάσει την κοινή γνώμη, με τον Γιούργκεν Κλοπ να αναμένεται να αναλάβει δράση.

Ένας πανηγυρισμός του Φέλιξ Νμέτσα έχει φέρει προβληματισμό στις τάξεις της Ντόρτμουντ και της εθνικής ομάδας της Γερμανίας. Βλέπετε, ο 26χρονος μεσοεπιθετικός σκόραρε δις ενάντια στην Έλβερσμπεργκ και πανηγύρισε παριστάνοντας ότι έβγαλε ένα στέμμα από το κεφάλι του και το άφησε στο έδαφος, μία κίνηση που συνδέεται με το χριστιανικό δίκτυο Ballers in God και την καμπάνια «ο βασιλιάς επιστρέφει».

Έρευνες που έχουν διεξαχθεί για το BiG αναφέρουν πως στην εν λόγω θρησκευτική κοινότητα εκφέρονται απόψεις κατά της ΛΟΑΤΚΙ+ κοινότητας, ενώ η άμβλωση παρουσιάζεται ως «το σχέδιο του σατανά». Στον απόηχο των εν λόγω αποκαλύψεων, οι οπαδοί της Ντόρτμουντ ζητούν από τον σύλλογο να πάρει αποστάσεις από τις πρακτικές του παίκτη, την ώρα που και στις τάξεις της Νασιοναλμάνσαφτ υπάρχει κινητικότητα.

Ο Ρούντι Φέλερ ανέφερε πως «υπάρχει ελευθερία όσον αφορά στη θρησκεία και την πίστη, ο καθένας είναι ελεύθερος να ασκεί τα πιστεύω του με τον τρόπο του. Σε μερικούς αυτό αρέσει, σε μερικούς πάλι όχι. Θα μιλήσουμε μαζί του, γιατί έχει γίνει θέμα», με γερμανικά ΜΜΕ να αναφέρουν ότι ο Γιούργκεν Κλοπ αναμένεται να συζητήσει άμεσα με τον Νμέτσα, επί τη ευκαιρία του international break.

@Photo credits: Associated Press
     

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