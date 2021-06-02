Ιταλία: Ανακοίνωσε αποστολή με... ραπ, χορούς και τένις με τηγάνια! (vids)

Απίθανα πράγματα από την εθνική ομάδα της Ιταλίας που ανακοίνωσε την αποστολή για το Euro σε 3ωρη τηλεοπτική που είχε μέχρι και τένις με τηγάνια!

Σε άλλο επίπεδο πήγε η εθνική Ιταλίας τις ανακοινώσεις για τα μεγάλα τουρνουά, αφού, ο τρόπος με τον οποίο έγινε γνωστή η 26άδα της «σκουάντρα ατζούρα» για το φετινό Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα ήταν κάτι παραπάνω από μοναδικός...

Από το τένις με... τηγάνια για τους Μαντσίνι και Ντε Ρόσι, ο Στέφανο Σένσι «ξεδιπλώθηκε» στον χορό, οι Ντοναρούμα, Ιμόμπιλε και Ινσίνιε τραγούδησαν ραπ και γενικά ήταν μια... ωραία ατμόσφαιρα οι Ιταλοί!

🇮🇹 Italy’s squad announcement show is 90 minutes in.. No closer to the actual announcement. However, Donnarumma, Immobile & Insigne have rapped in Napoletano. Now De Rossi is playing paddle with a saucepan.



UEFA’s deadline in one hour! pic.twitter.com/Y3SfBgiehp — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) June 1, 2021

Italy’s squad announcement has got a bit out of hand. It appears that Roberto Mancini and Daniele De Rossi are now playing tennis with frying pans. pic.twitter.com/TTcr0Seb6o June 1, 2021

Italy’s Euro 2020 squad announcement operating on a totally different level pic.twitter.com/NzsD7L9aCG — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 1, 2021

Stefano Sensi dances away, as we await for the announcement of Italy’s Euros squad with 40 minutes to go before UEFA’s deadline. (from @tackleduro) pic.twitter.com/cIDZvSsGBs — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) June 1, 2021