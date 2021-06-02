Ιταλία: Ανακοίνωσε αποστολή με... ραπ, χορούς και τένις με τηγάνια! (vids)

Κώστας Ζάλιαρης
Απίθανα πράγματα από την εθνική ομάδα της Ιταλίας που ανακοίνωσε την αποστολή για το Euro σε 3ωρη τηλεοπτική που είχε μέχρι και τένις με τηγάνια!

Σε άλλο επίπεδο πήγε η εθνική Ιταλίας τις ανακοινώσεις για τα μεγάλα τουρνουά, αφού, ο τρόπος με τον οποίο έγινε γνωστή η 26άδα της «σκουάντρα ατζούρα» για το φετινό Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα ήταν κάτι παραπάνω από μοναδικός...

Από το τένις με... τηγάνια για τους Μαντσίνι και Ντε Ρόσι, ο Στέφανο Σένσι «ξεδιπλώθηκε» στον χορό, οι Ντοναρούμα, Ιμόμπιλε και Ινσίνιε τραγούδησαν ραπ και γενικά ήταν μια... ωραία ατμόσφαιρα οι Ιταλοί!

