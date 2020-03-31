ΑρχικήEsportseGames
Esports: Ο Ντάριο Φραντσίτι έγινε Legend και στο esports Legends Trophy!

Esports: Ο Ντάριο Φραντσίτι έγινε Legend και στο esports Legends Trophy!

Esports: Ο Ντάριο Φραντσίτι έγινε Legend και στο esports Legends Trophy!

Ο τρεις φορές νικητής του Indy 500, Ντάριο Φραντσίτι, έγινε πρωταθλητής και στην κούρσα Legends Trophy του esports, προσθέτοντας άλλη μία κούπα στο παλμαρέ του.

Η διαδρομή ήταν μία προσομοίωση της πίστας του Silverstone και το esports τρόπαιό του κατακτήθηκε το περασμένο Σαββατοκύριακο. Ο ίδιος ο Φραντσίτι μάλιστα χάρηκε τόσο πολύ που ανέβασε την επιτυχία του στο Twitter του...

 

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Esports

Esports: Ο Ασένσιο έδωσε τη νίκη στους Ισπανούς στο διεθνές φιλικό με Γερμανία στο FIFA20

Esports

Η Ελλάδα πάει Euro! Οι πρωταγωνιστές στο Gazzetta.gr (pics & vid)

Esports

FIFA Quaranteam: Δυνατές «μονομαχίες» στη φάση των «8»

Esports

E-Soccer: Aφιέρωμα της UEFA στην Ελλάδα που πάει Euro (vid)

Esports

Ντε Μπρόινε: Μετείχε σε 12ωρο stream παίζοντας Call Of Duty για την ενίσχυση της μάχης κατά του covid-19

Esports

Esports: Ο Οζίλ πήρε στην esports ομάδα του τον Παγκόσμιο πρωταθλητή του Fortnite