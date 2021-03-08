Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο δεν είναι φέτος αρχηγός, ωστόσο ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς τον πήρε στην ομάδα του και τον επέλεξε πρώτο.
Δείτε την παρουσίαση της Team LeBron στο All Star Game και τον Greek Freak, ο οποίος φορούσε το μενταγιόν του πατέρα του! Aλλά και το αντίπαλο δέος, την Τeam Durant.
Team LeBron is introduced with the help of the Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) Marching Band before the 2021 #NBAAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/MmvNdcc9wC
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021
Team Durant gets introduced with a performance from Grambling State University (@Grambling1901) Tiger Marching Band! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/dIcj3jxZma
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021