NBA All Star Game 2021: Η παρουσίαση του Γιάννη με το μενταγιόν του πατέρα του! (vid)

NBA All Star Game 2021: Η παρουσίαση του Γιάννη και της Team LeBron! (vid)

Δείτε την παρουσία της Team LeBron και φυσικά του δικού μας παιδιού, Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο.

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο δεν είναι φέτος αρχηγός, ωστόσο ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς τον πήρε στην ομάδα του και τον επέλεξε πρώτο.

Δείτε την παρουσίαση της Team LeBron στο All Star Game και τον Greek Freak, ο οποίος φορούσε το μενταγιόν του πατέρα του! Aλλά και το αντίπαλο δέος, την Τeam Durant.

