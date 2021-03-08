Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο δεν είναι φέτος αρχηγός, ωστόσο ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς τον πήρε στην ομάδα του και τον επέλεξε πρώτο.

Δείτε την παρουσίαση της Team LeBron στο All Star Game και τον Greek Freak, ο οποίος φορούσε το μενταγιόν του πατέρα του! Aλλά και το αντίπαλο δέος, την Τeam Durant.

Team LeBron is introduced with the help of the Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) Marching Band before the 2021 #NBAAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/MmvNdcc9wC

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021