ΝΒΑ: Δίνει $2.5 εκατομμύρια για την προστασία των παικτών στο All Star Game, τιμά ξανά τον Κόμπι (pics)

Το All Star Game θα διεξαχθεί οριστικά στις 7 Μαρτίου στην Ατλάντα. Το ΝΒΑ ανακοίνωσε πως θα διαθέσει περισσότερα από $2.5 εκατομμύρια για να προσφέρει περισσότερη ασφάλεια στους παίκτες, όσον αφορά την covid-19. Παράλληλα, το ΝΒΑ επισημοποίησε πως και φέτος στο τελικό σκορ θα προστεθούν 24 πόντοι σε κάθε ομάδα, προκειμένου να τιμηθεί ξανά η μνήμη του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ.
Παράλληλα, επιβεβαιώθηκε ότι πριν το τζάμπολ θα γίνουν οι διαγωνισμοί τριπόντων και ικανοτήτων, ενώ ο διαγωνισμός των καρφωμάτων θα γίνει στο ημίχρονο.
The NBA will again honor the late Kobe Bryant at March 7 All-Star Game with incorporating 24 points into the calculation of the final target score. The same format was used in 2020.
In announcing All-Star events on March 7, the NBA and NBPA will commit more than $2.5 million in funds and resources toward HBCUs and provide additional support and awareness around equity and access to COVID-19 care, relief and vaccines.
The All-Star Game will feature:
*Captains and Elam Ending scoring with a target score of 24 in Kobe Bryant's honor
*Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest beforehand
*Dunk Contest at halftime
*More than $2.5 million to support HBCUs as well as COVID-19 care, relief and vaccines pic.twitter.com/JNf1fwpfOt
