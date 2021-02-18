bwin
 
 
ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
ΝΒΑ: Δίνει $2.5 εκατομμύρια για την προστασία των παικτών στο All Star Game, τιμά ξανά τον Κόμπι (pics)

ΝΒΑ: Δίνει $2.5 εκατομμύρια για την προστασία των παικτών στο All Star Game, τιμά ξανά τον Κόμπι (pics)

ΝΒΑ: Δίνει $2.5 εκατομμύρια για την προστασία των παικτών στο All Star Game, τιμά ξανά τον Κόμπι (pics)

Το ΝΒΑ ανακοίνωσε επίσημα τη διεξαγωγή του All Star Game στις 7 Μαρτίου. Θα διατεθούν $2.5 εκατομμύρια για τα πρωτόκολλα ασφαλείας, ενώ θα τιμηθεί και πάλι ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ!

Το All Star Game θα διεξαχθεί οριστικά στις 7 Μαρτίου στην Ατλάντα. Το ΝΒΑ ανακοίνωσε πως θα διαθέσει περισσότερα από $2.5 εκατομμύρια για να προσφέρει περισσότερη ασφάλεια στους παίκτες, όσον αφορά την covid-19. Παράλληλα, το ΝΒΑ επισημοποίησε πως και φέτος στο τελικό σκορ θα προστεθούν 24 πόντοι σε κάθε ομάδα, προκειμένου να τιμηθεί ξανά η μνήμη του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ

Παράλληλα, επιβεβαιώθηκε ότι πριν το τζάμπολ θα γίνουν οι διαγωνισμοί τριπόντων και ικανοτήτων, ενώ ο διαγωνισμός των καρφωμάτων θα γίνει στο ημίχρονο. 

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα