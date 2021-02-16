ΝΒΑ: Διαγωνισμός καρφωμάτων στο ημίχρονο του All Star Game και τριπόντων στο pregame! (pic)

Το φετινό All Star Game είναι προγραμματισμένο για τις 7 Μαρτίου στην Ατλάντα.

Σύμφωνα με τον Shams Charania, το ΝΒΑ σχεδιάζει να βάλει τον διαγωνισμό τριπόντων και δεξιοτεχνίας στο pregame του All Star Game.

Επίσης θέλει να τοποθετήσει τον διαγωνισμό καρφωμάτων στο ημίχρονο της γιορτής του ΝΒΑ.

