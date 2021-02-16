bwin
 
 
ΝΒΑ: Διαγωνισμός καρφωμάτων στο ημίχρονο του All Star Game και τριπόντων στο pregame! (pic)

To NBA σχεδιάζει να βάλει τον διαγωνισμό τριπόντων πριν το Αll Star Game και τον διαγωνισμό καρφωμάτων στο ημίχρονο της γιορτής του ΝΒΑ.

Το φετινό All Star Game είναι προγραμματισμένο για τις 7 Μαρτίου στην Ατλάντα.

Σύμφωνα με τον Shams Charania, το ΝΒΑ σχεδιάζει να βάλει τον διαγωνισμό τριπόντων και δεξιοτεχνίας στο pregame του All Star Game.

Επίσης θέλει να τοποθετήσει τον διαγωνισμό καρφωμάτων στο ημίχρονο της γιορτής του ΝΒΑ.

