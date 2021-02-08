bwin
Οι ΝBAers αποθέωσαν και υποκλίθηκαν στον φοβερό Τομ Μπρέιντι! (pics)

Η Τάμπα Μπέι κατέκτησε το supebowl χάρη στον κορυφαίο αθλητή όλων των εποχών και λίγα λεπτά αργότερα, σύσσωμο το ΝΒΑ αποθέωσε τον Τομ Μπρέιντι ! 

Ο τεράστιος Μπρέιντι, αν και 43 ετών, έφτασε στις επτά κατακτήσεις και ανάγκασε τον παγκόσμιο αθλητισμό να υποκλιθεί στο μεγαλείο του! 

Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς, Τζα Μοράντ, Τρέι Γιανγκ, Βινς Κάρτερ, Ντουέιν Ουέιντ, Πολ Πιρς και ένα σωρό ακόμα NBAers είχα και κάτι να γράψουν για τον θρυλικό quarterback του american football.

Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς

Ντουέιν Ουέιντ

Μπόμπι Πόρτις

Σι Τζέι Μακ Κόλουμ

Μάτζικ Τζόνσον

Βινς Κάρτερ

 

Μόντρεζλ Χάρελ

Θαντ Γιανγκ

Τζα Μοράντ

Τζέιμς Ένις

Τζος Χαρτ

Μάικλ Κάρτερ Ουίλιαμς

Πολ Πιρς

