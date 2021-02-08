Οι ΝBAers αποθέωσαν και υποκλίθηκαν στον φοβερό Τομ Μπρέιντι! (pics)

Ο τεράστιος Μπρέιντι, αν και 43 ετών, έφτασε στις επτά κατακτήσεις και ανάγκασε τον παγκόσμιο αθλητισμό να υποκλιθεί στο μεγαλείο του!
Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς, Τζα Μοράντ, Τρέι Γιανγκ, Βινς Κάρτερ, Ντουέιν Ουέιντ, Πολ Πιρς και ένα σωρό ακόμα NBAers είχα και κάτι να γράψουν για τον θρυλικό quarterback του american football.
Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς
Brady 7 piece nugget!!! @TomBrady #WashedGoat
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021
Ντουέιν Ουέιντ
Tom Terrific!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 8, 2021
Μπόμπι Πόρτις
Sheesh! Can’t bet against Tom!
— Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) February 8, 2021
Σι Τζέι Μακ Κόλουμ
Call it the Tom Brady bowl https://t.co/u25oJAsI5i
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021
Μάτζικ Τζόνσον
I have to admit...I turned away because the game was boring and disappointing.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2021
Βινς Κάρτερ
CHAMPa Bay Buccaneers!!!!!!!@Buccaneers #LetsGooooooo pic.twitter.com/eiMYTeHTxc
— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) February 8, 2021
Μόντρεζλ Χάρελ
Told y’all can’t bet against that man
— Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) February 8, 2021
Θαντ Γιανγκ
Shall we call it the #BradyBowl now ladies and gentlemen? I mean 7 out of 10 ain't bad.
— Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) February 8, 2021
Τζα Μοράντ
GOAT BRAD WOW
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 8, 2021
Τζέιμς Ένις
Congrats to Brady the
— James Ennis (@JamesDa_Truth) February 8, 2021
Τζος Χαρτ
Who’s going against Brady? Taking all bets!
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 7, 2021
Μάικλ Κάρτερ Ουίλιαμς
The Goat is now immortal. pic.twitter.com/WlLV6wtkRu
— Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) February 8, 2021
Πολ Πιρς
Tb12
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 8, 2021