Οι ΝBAers αποθέωσαν και υποκλίθηκαν στον φοβερό Τομ Μπρέιντι! (pics)

Ο τεράστιος Μπρέιντι, αν και 43 ετών, έφτασε στις επτά κατακτήσεις και ανάγκασε τον παγκόσμιο αθλητισμό να υποκλιθεί στο μεγαλείο του!

Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς, Τζα Μοράντ, Τρέι Γιανγκ, Βινς Κάρτερ, Ντουέιν Ουέιντ, Πολ Πιρς και ένα σωρό ακόμα NBAers είχα και κάτι να γράψουν για τον θρυλικό quarterback του american football.

Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς

Ντουέιν Ουέιντ

Tom Terrific! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 8, 2021

Μπόμπι Πόρτις

Sheesh! Can’t bet against Tom! — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) February 8, 2021

Σι Τζέι Μακ Κόλουμ

Call it the Tom Brady bowl https://t.co/u25oJAsI5i — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021

Μάτζικ Τζόνσον

I have to admit...I turned away because the game was boring and disappointing. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2021

Βινς Κάρτερ

Μόντρεζλ Χάρελ

Told y’all can’t bet against that man — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) February 8, 2021

Θαντ Γιανγκ

Shall we call it the #BradyBowl now ladies and gentlemen? I mean 7 out of 10 ain't bad. — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) February 8, 2021

Τζα Μοράντ

GOAT BRAD WOW — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 8, 2021

Τζέιμς Ένις

Congrats to Brady the — James Ennis (@JamesDa_Truth) February 8, 2021

Τζος Χαρτ

Who’s going against Brady? Taking all bets! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 7, 2021

Μάικλ Κάρτερ Ουίλιαμς

The Goat is now immortal. pic.twitter.com/WlLV6wtkRu — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) February 8, 2021

Πολ Πιρς