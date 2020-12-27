Γιανγκ: Έφτασε τα 42 ματς με 30άρες κι έγραψε ιστορία! (pic)

Ο ηγέτης των Χοκς βρίσκεται πλέον στις 42... 30άρες στην καριέρα του και ισοφάρισε τον Τζον Ντρου για τις περισσότερες στην ιστορία των Χοκς πριν κλείσει τα 23 του χρόνια

Επιπλεόν ο Γιανγκ είναι ο πρώτος παίκτης των Χοκς με 10 εύστοχα σουτ εντός πεδιάς και 10 βολές σε 2 σερί ματς.

Trae Young has his 42nd career 30-point game, tying John Drew for the most in franchise history before turning 23.

Young is the first player in franchise history with 10 made FG and 10 made FT in consecutive games (regular season or playoffs). pic.twitter.com/KBUOOGlhhn

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2020