Γιανγκ: Έφτασε τα 42 ματς με 30άρες κι έγραψε ιστορία! (pic)

O Tρέι Γιανγκ έφτασε τις 42... 30άρες στην καριέρα του και πέτυχε μια σπουδαία επίδοση.

Ο ηγέτης των Χοκς βρίσκεται πλέον στις 42... 30άρες στην καριέρα του και ισοφάρισε τον Τζον Ντρου για τις περισσότερες στην ιστορία των Χοκς πριν κλείσει τα 23 του χρόνια

Επιπλεόν ο Γιανγκ είναι ο πρώτος παίκτης των Χοκς με 10 εύστοχα σουτ εντός πεδιάς και 10 βολές σε 2 σερί ματς.

