Τέιτουμ: Έκανε ρεκόρ 25ετίας με το winning shot κόντρα στους Μπακς! (pic & vid)

Οι Μπακς έπεσαν στο... καναβάτσο με το νικητήριο τρίποντο του Τζέισον Τέιτουμ και ενώ ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο έχασε τη 2η βολή που θα έστελνε το ματς σε παράταση.

Το συγκεκριμένο νικητήριο σουτ του ηγέτης της Βοστώνης ήταν το τρίποντο που δίνει προβάδισμα και μπαίνει πιο αργά μέσα στο ματς την τελευταία 25ετία σε πρεμιέρα.

Ήταν μόλις το 4ο go-ahead καλάθι που συμβαίνει στο τελευταίο δευτερόλεπτο σε αυτό το διάστημα.

Jayson Tatum's game winning shot was the latest go-ahead 3-pointer in a season opener over the last 25 seasons.

It's just the fourth go-ahead FG (two or three) to happen in the last second of a season-opening game over that same span. pic.twitter.com/WXqDKcS4ik

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 24, 2020