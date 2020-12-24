Τέιτουμ: Έκανε ρεκόρ 25ετίας με το winning shot κόντρα στους Μπακς! (pic & vid)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑBoston Celtics
O Tζέισον Τέιτουμ... εκτέλεσε τους Μπακς με νικητήριο τρίποντο και κατάφερε να πετύχει μια επίδοση 25ετίας.

Οι Μπακς έπεσαν στο... καναβάτσο με το νικητήριο τρίποντο του Τζέισον Τέιτουμ και ενώ ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο έχασε τη 2η βολή που θα έστελνε το ματς σε παράταση.

Το συγκεκριμένο νικητήριο σουτ του ηγέτης της Βοστώνης ήταν το τρίποντο που δίνει προβάδισμα και μπαίνει πιο αργά μέσα στο ματς την τελευταία 25ετία σε πρεμιέρα.

Ήταν μόλις το 4ο go-ahead καλάθι που συμβαίνει στο τελευταίο δευτερόλεπτο σε αυτό το διάστημα.

