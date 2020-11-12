Με... άρωμα μέντας η εξαιρετική η City Edition φανέλα των Χόρνετς! (pics & vid)

Οι ομάδες του ΝΒΑ σταδιακά παρουσιάζουν τις City Edition φανέλες για την επόμενη σεζόν και οι Χόρνετς μπαίνουν στην κούρσα δυναμικά, ως μια από τις καλύτερες.
Η ομάδα της Σάρλοτ παρουσίασε την φανέλα της, η οποία γιορτάζει την ιστορία της πόλης, με το χρώμα της μέντας και τις χρυσές λεπτομέρειες να ξεχωρίζουν.
Απλά πανέμορφη:
The Hornets unveiled new a City Edition uniform today to be worn
next season. The uniform, which celebrates Charlotte’s history as home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina
Gold Rush of the early 1800s, is mint with gold and granite accents. Granite is the state rock. pic.twitter.com/6nRJR23gsy
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 11, 2020
New threads to celebrate Buzz City.
Presented by @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/ATwNBiq1vg
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 12, 2020
MINTY FRESH. pic.twitter.com/WmtDvJmzwD
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 12, 2020
Honoring the past. Refining for the future. .
Presented by @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/AfeiLE1TMn
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 12, 2020