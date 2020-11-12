ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑCharlotte Hornets
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Με... άρωμα μέντας η εξαιρετική η City Edition φανέλα των Χόρνετς! (pics & vid)

Με... άρωμα μέντας η εξαιρετική η City Edition φανέλα των Χόρνετς! (pics & vid)

Με... άρωμα μέντας η εξαιρετική η City Edition φανέλα των Χόρνετς! (pics & vid)

Οι Χόρνετς παρουσίασαν την νέα City Edition φανέλα τους και είναι πανέμορφη.

Οι ομάδες του ΝΒΑ σταδιακά παρουσιάζουν τις City Edition φανέλες για την επόμενη σεζόν και οι Χόρνετς μπαίνουν στην κούρσα δυναμικά, ως μια από τις καλύτερες.

Η ομάδα της Σάρλοτ παρουσίασε την φανέλα της, η οποία γιορτάζει την ιστορία της πόλης, με το χρώμα της μέντας και τις χρυσές λεπτομέρειες να ξεχωρίζουν.

Απλά πανέμορφη:

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα