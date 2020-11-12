Με... άρωμα μέντας η εξαιρετική η City Edition φανέλα των Χόρνετς! (pics & vid)

Οι ομάδες του ΝΒΑ σταδιακά παρουσιάζουν τις City Edition φανέλες για την επόμενη σεζόν και οι Χόρνετς μπαίνουν στην κούρσα δυναμικά, ως μια από τις καλύτερες.

Η ομάδα της Σάρλοτ παρουσίασε την φανέλα της, η οποία γιορτάζει την ιστορία της πόλης, με το χρώμα της μέντας και τις χρυσές λεπτομέρειες να ξεχωρίζουν.

The Hornets unveiled new a City Edition uniform today to be worn

next season. The uniform, which celebrates Charlotte’s history as home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina

Gold Rush of the early 1800s, is mint with gold and granite accents. Granite is the state rock. pic.twitter.com/6nRJR23gsy

— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 11, 2020