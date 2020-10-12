ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Οι παίκτες του ΝΒΑ «υποκλίνονται» στους πρωταθλητές Λέικερς! (pics)

Οι παίκτες του ΝΒΑ «υποκλίνονται» στους πρωταθλητές Λέικερς! (pics)

Οι παίκτες του ΝΒΑ «υποκλίνονται» στους πρωταθλητές Λέικερς! (pics)

Οι Λέικερς είναι πρωταθλητές στο ΝΒΑ και πολλοί παίκτες «υποκλίθηκαν» στους καλύτερους της λίγκας. 

Έστω και με μεγάλη ταλαιπωρία και σε μια εποχή που κανονικά θα προετοιμαζόμασταν για την νέα σεζόν, το ΝΒΑ ολοκλήρωσε την προηγούμενη και πλέον έχουμε πρωταθλητή. Οι Λέικερς έκαναν υπομονή, ήταν οι καλύτεροι και στέφθηκαν δίκαια πρωταθλητές του ΝΒΑ.

Ο ΛεΜπρον, ο AD και όλοι οι αστέρες τους κατάφεραν να κάνουν το όνειρο τους πραγματικότητα και να φτάσουν μέχρι την κορυφή, με τους ΝΒΑers να αποθεώνουν τους νέους μεγάλους νικητές.

Αναλυτικά:

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα