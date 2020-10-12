Οι παίκτες του ΝΒΑ «υποκλίνονται» στους πρωταθλητές Λέικερς! (pics)

Έστω και με μεγάλη ταλαιπωρία και σε μια εποχή που κανονικά θα προετοιμαζόμασταν για την νέα σεζόν, το ΝΒΑ ολοκλήρωσε την προηγούμενη και πλέον έχουμε πρωταθλητή. Οι Λέικερς έκαναν υπομονή, ήταν οι καλύτεροι και στέφθηκαν δίκαια πρωταθλητές του ΝΒΑ.

Ο ΛεΜπρον, ο AD και όλοι οι αστέρες τους κατάφεραν να κάνουν το όνειρο τους πραγματικότητα και να φτάσουν μέχρι την κορυφή, με τους ΝΒΑers να αποθεώνουν τους νέους μεγάλους νικητές.

Big Big Congrts to @KingJames His legacy is still being written.....

Historic season for so many reasons!! Congratulations on an incomparable finish and another championship for my brother @KingJames !!! @NBA @TheNBPA

From now on Call me CHAMP!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri.

Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!! pic.twitter.com/glYG421whq

— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 12, 2020