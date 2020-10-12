Οι παίκτες του ΝΒΑ «υποκλίνονται» στους πρωταθλητές Λέικερς! (pics)

Έστω και με μεγάλη ταλαιπωρία και σε μια εποχή που κανονικά θα προετοιμαζόμασταν για την νέα σεζόν, το ΝΒΑ ολοκλήρωσε την προηγούμενη και πλέον έχουμε πρωταθλητή. Οι Λέικερς έκαναν υπομονή, ήταν οι καλύτεροι και στέφθηκαν δίκαια πρωταθλητές του ΝΒΑ.
Ο ΛεΜπρον, ο AD και όλοι οι αστέρες τους κατάφεραν να κάνουν το όνειρο τους πραγματικότητα και να φτάσουν μέχρι την κορυφή, με τους ΝΒΑers να αποθεώνουν τους νέους μεγάλους νικητές.
Αναλυτικά:
Big Big Congrts to @KingJames His legacy is still being written.....
Historic season for so many reasons!! Congratulations on an incomparable finish and another championship for my brother @KingJames!!! @NBA @TheNBPA
From now on Call me CHAMP!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri.
Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!! pic.twitter.com/glYG421whq
Heck of a run Miami. Congrats on another chip Lakers!
kobe
Let’s get it @Keefmorris bring it home for the family!
If the lakers win tonight, does that make lebron the greatest?
Lakers wilding!!
The World Champion @Lakers dominated the Heat with their swarming defense and controlled the Heat perimeter players Herro, Robinson, and Butler. Their smothering defense turned into fast breaks on offense, that’s why they blew out the Heat!
Damn no more hoops pic.twitter.com/ZkuckYwNeE
