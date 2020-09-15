Ο Γκάρετ Τεμπλ φωνάζει το γιο του «Δύο»! (pics)

Ο Γκάρετ Τεμπλ ανακοίνωσε με μεγάλη χαρά την άφιξη του πρωτότοκου γιου του στον κόσμο, μέσω ανάρτησής του στο instagram. Μαζί, αποκάλυψε και το όνομα που θα του δώσουν με τη σύζυγό του Κάρα.
Και αυτό είναι το Γκάρετ Τεμπλ ΙΙ. Και αν με αυτό δεν πρωτοτύπησε, τότε φρόντισε να ενημερώσει πως «τον φωνάζουμε ΔΥΟ»!
Οι Μπρούκλιν Νετς έδωσαν συγχαρητήρια στον παίκτη και τη σύζυγό του για το ευτυχές γεγονός.
Big congratulations to @GTemp17 and @KaraMcCullough on the birth of their son, TWO
(via @GTemp17 | IG) pic.twitter.com/EYBEVWjCtt
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 14, 2020
On August 28th at 5:59pm my life changed forever!!! @realkaramccullough gave birth to a 7lb 10ounce baby boy!! He is more than we ever could have imagined. I can’t wait to watch him grow and I thank God that he gave us the responsibility to raise this perfect blessing!!! Garrett Bartholomew Temple II. We’re calling him “TWO”