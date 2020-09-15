Ο Γκάρετ Τεμπλ φωνάζει το γιο του «Δύο»! (pics)

Ο Γκάρετ Τεμπλ ανακοίνωσε με μεγάλη χαρά την άφιξη του πρωτότοκου γιου του στον κόσμο, μέσω ανάρτησής του στο instagram. Μαζί, αποκάλυψε και το όνομα που θα του δώσουν με τη σύζυγό του Κάρα.

Και αυτό είναι το Γκάρετ Τεμπλ ΙΙ. Και αν με αυτό δεν πρωτοτύπησε, τότε φρόντισε να ενημερώσει πως «τον φωνάζουμε ΔΥΟ»!

Οι Μπρούκλιν Νετς έδωσαν συγχαρητήρια στον παίκτη και τη σύζυγό του για το ευτυχές γεγονός.

Big congratulations to @GTemp17 and @KaraMcCullough on the birth of their son, TWO

(via @GTemp17 | IG) pic.twitter.com/EYBEVWjCtt

— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 14, 2020