Δικαιολογημένα παράπονα έχουν από τη διαιτησία οι Κλίπερς για το ματς με τους Λέικερς.
Στην τελευταία φάση της αναμέτρησης ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς έπιασε το δεξί χέρι του Καουάι Λέοναρντ, κάνοντας καθαρό φάουλ (6 δευτερόλεπτα πριν τη λήξη με το σκορ στο 103-101 υπέρ των λιμνάνθρωπων) και δεν του επέτρεψε να πάρει το αγαπημένο του midrange shot. Οι διαιτητές δεν σφύριξαν τίποτα, η μπάλα πήγε στον Τζορτζ που αστόχησε για τρεις, αλλά και εκείνος φώναξε για φάουλ πάνω στο τρίποντο.
Πάντως το φάουλ του Bασιλιά στον Klaw είναι πεντακάθαρο.
Now alot of people will call me a Bron hater but I'm just giving mans the iq and the real on what happens. Kawhi had an iso and went for his patented step-back middy but Bron held his hand and prevented Kawhi from using his shooting hand. (This is why Kawhi is grimacing in frustration because of no call) Only if you play basketball you would know what Bron is doing here. Bron was actually beat on the step back so he held his arm because he wouldn't be able to recover. Naked eye won't see this but that's why I'm here. Regardless Kawhi has to add the reverse pivot in his arsenal.