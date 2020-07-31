ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • NBA

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
ΛεΜπρόν: Έκανε φάουλ στην τελευταία φάση και οι διαιτητές δεν το σφύριξαν! (vid)

ΛεΜπρόν: Έκανε φάουλ στην τελευταία φάση και οι διαιτητές δεν το σφύριξαν! (vid)

ΛεΜπρόν: Έκανε φάουλ στην τελευταία φάση και οι διαιτητές δεν το έδωσαν! (vid)

Ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς έκανε καθαρό φάουλ στην τελευταία φάση του Λέικερς-Κλίπερς στον Καουάι Λέοναρντ, αλλά οι διαιτητές δεν το σφύριξαν.

Δικαιολογημένα παράπονα έχουν από τη διαιτησία οι Κλίπερς για το ματς με τους Λέικερς. 

Στην τελευταία φάση της αναμέτρησης ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς έπιασε το δεξί χέρι του Καουάι Λέοναρντ, κάνοντας καθαρό φάουλ (6 δευτερόλεπτα πριν τη λήξη με το σκορ στο 103-101 υπέρ των λιμνάνθρωπων) και δεν του επέτρεψε να πάρει το αγαπημένο του midrange shot. Οι διαιτητές δεν σφύριξαν τίποτα, η μπάλα πήγε στον Τζορτζ που αστόχησε για τρεις, αλλά και εκείνος φώναξε για φάουλ πάνω στο τρίποντο.

Πάντως το φάουλ του Bασιλιά στον Klaw είναι πεντακάθαρο.

Διαβάστε ακόμα

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα