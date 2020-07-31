Now alot of people will call me a Bron hater but I'm just giving mans the iq and the real on what happens. Kawhi had an iso and went for his patented step-back middy but Bron held his hand and prevented Kawhi from using his shooting hand. (This is why Kawhi is grimacing in frustration because of no call) Only if you play basketball you would know what Bron is doing here. Bron was actually beat on the step back so he held his arm because he wouldn't be able to recover. Naked eye won't see this but that's why I'm here. Regardless Kawhi has to add the reverse pivot in his arsenal. @bleacherreport @houseofhighlights @ballislife

