Με λόγια του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, που έχασε τη ζωή του πριν από πέντε μήνες, όταν και συνετρίβη το ελικόπτερό του, αρχίζει το «Kobe Bryant» που δημιούργησε ο Lil Wayne.

«Θέλω να γίνω ο καλύτερος, θέλω να γίνω ο καλύτερος που έπαιξε ποτέ, γι' αυτό παίζω, και για να γίνεις ο καλύτερος, πρέπει να νικήσεις, αυτό με οδηγεί», ακούγεται να λέει η φωνή του «Black Mamba» στην εισαγωγή.

Την... σκυτάλη παίρνει ο 37χρονος ράπερ που λέει ότι «δεν υπάρχει τίποτα που δεν μπορεί να κάνει ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ» και αναδεικνύει όλες τις χάρες του πάλαι ποτέ σταρ των Λέικερς μέσα από τους στίχους του.

Ο Lil Wayne γίνεται ακόμα ένας καλλιτέχνις που τιμάει την μνήμη του Κόμπι, μετά τον αδόκητο θάνατό του, και παρουσίασε το τραγούδι του στα φετινά «BETAwards».

Οι στίχοι

Kobe

I want to be the best

I want to be the best that ever played

That's why I play the game

And to be the best you have to win

That's what drives me

Lil Wayne

He's the best player in the game

It's just that simple

There's nothing that Kobe Bryant can't do

He will defend your best player

He will shoot from the perimeter

He will get all in your mug

He will do whatever it takes

He is the most complete basketball player

In the game today, bar none

He has an assassin's mentality

I said this week, I said this when the trade went down

And I'll repeat it again

Who's starving more for an NBA World Championship

More than Kobe Bryant? There is no one

This guy is highly motivated

What separates Kobe from the pack?

More than Kobe Bryant, there is no one

Okay

Kobe doin' work

Two four on my shirt

He the greatest on the court

And I'm the greatest on the verse

Going for the 4th ring like it was his first

Gotta get the bling

Do it for Kareem

Two-four so nice, my flow so mean

Catch me at the game sitting next to Goldestein

Kobe Bryant Nikes, purple gold strings

Kobe in the game dunking on your team

Black Mamba, attack conquer

Basketball beast, rap monster

Crossover good, a turnaround jumper

Or just drive in the lane and dunk on dunkers

You know where it's going, it's goin' down, yo

This is the Lakeshow, but don't drown though

I call him King Bryant, now let the crown show

I'm definitely, I'm just lost for words

I mean, he's amazing

Pass me the damn ball

I don't need a pick at all

And don't worry 'bout my shot

'Cause I'ma get that off

Yea, I drops 40 on your double team

Then I drop 81 on another team

Yeah, you better guard me with caution

And watch I work em like a auction

No such thing as exhaustion

No time for resting

'Cause I don't take breaks

I just break records

And I prefer the ball with three seconds

And I bet we gone win it all in three seconds

Ya dig? That is a guarantee

Apparently

And please tell your defense

Don't ever man to man with me

Double team, triple team

Your defenders sick of me

But, I never let 'em get to me

Literally

Step back and give 'em a three

Ain't no defending me

One guy certainly envious of the way Bryant's played lately

Lebron James

I've been recorded saying that

He's definitely the best player in our league

Um, to me, in my eyes

The best scorer in our league

And there's not another guy in our league

That can accomplish some of the things

That he's doing

Never take a day off

Catch you at the top of the key

And get a J off

Baseline face time

Tongue out like two-three

Even two-three gotta love how I do me

Practice while you sleep

Practice in my sleep

Straight outta high school

The brackets ain't for me

I will be jumping over you

Like I got a mattress at my feet

And all the Phil Jackson teams

Better be passing it to me

I put the master in the beat

Attack you like a beast

I am starving for victory

And that means I'ma eat

And when they ask you who's the best

Then the answer should be me

Who's the best player in the NBA?

Um, I'll say Kobe Bryant

Really? Why?

'Cause you never know what you're gonna get

Call me Mr. Clutch or Mr. Automatic

I can post 'em up, or Lamar go get the ally

I'm going for the ring

I'm going for the ring

I went to Beijing

And came back with the bling

Who they want?

They want Kobe

And what he want?

He want the trophy

The victory

And the glory

No Shaq

No Robert Horry

Now break 'em off, Kobe break 'em off, yeah

You better be where that Laker don't

Yeah, just give him the ball and he take it off, yeah

Or he properly dishing it to Gasol, yeah

Or give it to D-Fish on the wing, yeah

Or just let lil' Ariza do his thing, yeah

'Cause I'm great, and so is my team, yeah

Do it for Magic

It's your time, baby

I see nothing wrong with doin' it four times baby

I'm the best, yes

And he the best, yeah

Don't worry LeBron, get 'em next year

Now what's defense

To an assassin?

Killer instinct

Murder the basket

Then steal the ball back

Hold it for ransom

It's more than a game

This is a passion

Been a All-Star, been a Champion

Free throw line, you hear 'em chanting

M-V-P, M-V-P

Kobe Bryant aka Envy Me

In knee deep, smash any D

Whoever he is he can't guard me

He can't guard me

So, there you have it, the overwhelming answer was Kobe Bryant