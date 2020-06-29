Με λόγια του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, που έχασε τη ζωή του πριν από πέντε μήνες, όταν και συνετρίβη το ελικόπτερό του, αρχίζει το «Kobe Bryant» που δημιούργησε ο Lil Wayne.
«Θέλω να γίνω ο καλύτερος, θέλω να γίνω ο καλύτερος που έπαιξε ποτέ, γι' αυτό παίζω, και για να γίνεις ο καλύτερος, πρέπει να νικήσεις, αυτό με οδηγεί», ακούγεται να λέει η φωνή του «Black Mamba» στην εισαγωγή.
Την... σκυτάλη παίρνει ο 37χρονος ράπερ που λέει ότι «δεν υπάρχει τίποτα που δεν μπορεί να κάνει ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ» και αναδεικνύει όλες τις χάρες του πάλαι ποτέ σταρ των Λέικερς μέσα από τους στίχους του.
Ο Lil Wayne γίνεται ακόμα ένας καλλιτέχνις που τιμάει την μνήμη του Κόμπι, μετά τον αδόκητο θάνατό του, και παρουσίασε το τραγούδι του στα φετινά «BETAwards».
Οι στίχοι
Kobe
I want to be the best
I want to be the best that ever played
That's why I play the game
And to be the best you have to win
That's what drives me
Lil Wayne
He's the best player in the game
It's just that simple
There's nothing that Kobe Bryant can't do
He will defend your best player
He will shoot from the perimeter
He will get all in your mug
He will do whatever it takes
He is the most complete basketball player
In the game today, bar none
He has an assassin's mentality
I said this week, I said this when the trade went down
And I'll repeat it again
Who's starving more for an NBA World Championship
More than Kobe Bryant? There is no one
This guy is highly motivated
What separates Kobe from the pack?
More than Kobe Bryant, there is no one
Okay
Kobe doin' work
Two four on my shirt
He the greatest on the court
And I'm the greatest on the verse
Going for the 4th ring like it was his first
Gotta get the bling
Do it for Kareem
Two-four so nice, my flow so mean
Catch me at the game sitting next to Goldestein
Kobe Bryant Nikes, purple gold strings
Kobe in the game dunking on your team
Black Mamba, attack conquer
Basketball beast, rap monster
Crossover good, a turnaround jumper
Or just drive in the lane and dunk on dunkers
You know where it's going, it's goin' down, yo
This is the Lakeshow, but don't drown though
I call him King Bryant, now let the crown show
I'm definitely, I'm just lost for words
I mean, he's amazing
Pass me the damn ball
I don't need a pick at all
And don't worry 'bout my shot
'Cause I'ma get that off
Yea, I drops 40 on your double team
Then I drop 81 on another team
Yeah, you better guard me with caution
And watch I work em like a auction
No such thing as exhaustion
No time for resting
'Cause I don't take breaks
I just break records
And I prefer the ball with three seconds
And I bet we gone win it all in three seconds
Ya dig? That is a guarantee
Apparently
And please tell your defense
Don't ever man to man with me
Double team, triple team
Your defenders sick of me
But, I never let 'em get to me
Literally
Step back and give 'em a three
Ain't no defending me
One guy certainly envious of the way Bryant's played lately
Lebron James
I've been recorded saying that
He's definitely the best player in our league
Um, to me, in my eyes
The best scorer in our league
And there's not another guy in our league
That can accomplish some of the things
That he's doing
Never take a day off
Catch you at the top of the key
And get a J off
Baseline face time
Tongue out like two-three
Even two-three gotta love how I do me
Practice while you sleep
Practice in my sleep
Straight outta high school
The brackets ain't for me
I will be jumping over you
Like I got a mattress at my feet
And all the Phil Jackson teams
Better be passing it to me
I put the master in the beat
Attack you like a beast
I am starving for victory
And that means I'ma eat
And when they ask you who's the best
Then the answer should be me
Who's the best player in the NBA?
Um, I'll say Kobe Bryant
Really? Why?
'Cause you never know what you're gonna get
Call me Mr. Clutch or Mr. Automatic
I can post 'em up, or Lamar go get the ally
I'm going for the ring
I'm going for the ring
I went to Beijing
And came back with the bling
Who they want?
They want Kobe
And what he want?
He want the trophy
The victory
And the glory
No Shaq
No Robert Horry
Now break 'em off, Kobe break 'em off, yeah
You better be where that Laker don't
Yeah, just give him the ball and he take it off, yeah
Or he properly dishing it to Gasol, yeah
Or give it to D-Fish on the wing, yeah
Or just let lil' Ariza do his thing, yeah
'Cause I'm great, and so is my team, yeah
Do it for Magic
It's your time, baby
I see nothing wrong with doin' it four times baby
I'm the best, yes
And he the best, yeah
Don't worry LeBron, get 'em next year
Now what's defense
To an assassin?
Killer instinct
Murder the basket
Then steal the ball back
Hold it for ransom
It's more than a game
This is a passion
Been a All-Star, been a Champion
Free throw line, you hear 'em chanting
M-V-P, M-V-P
Kobe Bryant aka Envy Me
In knee deep, smash any D
Whoever he is he can't guard me
He can't guard me
So, there you have it, the overwhelming answer was Kobe Bryant