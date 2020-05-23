ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Εκπρόσωπος Disney: «Έτοιμοι να φιλοξενήσουμε το ΝΒΑ»! (pics)

Tο ΝΒΑ ανακοίνωσε την έναρξη των διερευνητικών επαφών με την Walt Disney Company για χρήση των εγκαταστάσεών της στο Ορλάντο κι εκφράζεται αισιοδοξία ότι το εγχείρημα θα ολοκληρωθεί θετικά.

Το πλάνο του ΝΒΑ για το restart της regular season μπαίνει σε εφαρμογή αφού επιβεβαιώθηκαν οι επαφές για τη διεξαγωγή αγώνων στις εγκαταστάσεις της Disney στη Φλόριντα.

Από την πλευρά της Disney αναφέρουν πως: «Το σχέδιο μας είναι ολοκληρωμένο... Είμαστε έτοιμοι να φιλοξενήσουμε το ΝΒΑ όσο χρειαστεί για να τελειώσει η σεζόν! Είμαστε το κατάλληλο μέρος ώστε να χειριστούμε αυτή την κατάσταση λόγω των σημαντικών πόρων μας. Αντιλαμβανόμαστε ότι κάποιες ομάδες δεν έχουν ακόμα τη δυνατότητα να προπονηθούν στις εγκαταστάσεις τους. Είμαστε έτοιμοι να τις φιλοξενήσουμε αν χρειάζονται προσωρινή λύση πριν από την επανέναρξη της σεζόν. Υπάρχουν ακόμα κάποιες λεπτομέρειες στις οποίες πρέπει να δουλέψουμε, καθώς πρόκειται για ένα πολύπλοκο εγχείρημα. Πιστεύουμε ότι θα ολοκληρωθεί θετικά. Θα είμαστε έτοιμοι όταν μας χρειαστούν».

