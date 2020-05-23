Εκπρόσωπος Disney: «Έτοιμοι να φιλοξενήσουμε το ΝΒΑ»! (pics)

Το πλάνο του ΝΒΑ για το restart της regular season μπαίνει σε εφαρμογή αφού επιβεβαιώθηκαν οι επαφές για τη διεξαγωγή αγώνων στις εγκαταστάσεις της Disney στη Φλόριντα.

Από την πλευρά της Disney αναφέρουν πως: «Το σχέδιο μας είναι ολοκληρωμένο... Είμαστε έτοιμοι να φιλοξενήσουμε το ΝΒΑ όσο χρειαστεί για να τελειώσει η σεζόν! Είμαστε το κατάλληλο μέρος ώστε να χειριστούμε αυτή την κατάσταση λόγω των σημαντικών πόρων μας. Αντιλαμβανόμαστε ότι κάποιες ομάδες δεν έχουν ακόμα τη δυνατότητα να προπονηθούν στις εγκαταστάσεις τους. Είμαστε έτοιμοι να τις φιλοξενήσουμε αν χρειάζονται προσωρινή λύση πριν από την επανέναρξη της σεζόν. Υπάρχουν ακόμα κάποιες λεπτομέρειες στις οποίες πρέπει να δουλέψουμε, καθώς πρόκειται για ένα πολύπλοκο εγχείρημα. Πιστεύουμε ότι θα ολοκληρωθεί θετικά. Θα είμαστε έτοιμοι όταν μας χρειαστούν».

Spoke with a source from Walt Disney World moments ago: "Our plan is very comprehensive. We're prepared to host the NBA for as long as it takes to finish this season. We believe we are the best suited site to handle something of this magnitude due to our considerable resources." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 23, 2020

From the same Walt Disney World source: "We understand that some teams are still unable to practice n their home markets. We are prepared to host them if they need a temporary home before the season resumes. We're prepared for a multiple-month partnerships to make this happen." https://t.co/O7ph4qPRZh — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 23, 2020