Συμφωνία NBA και Ένωσης Παικτών για δίμηνη παράταση της Συλλογικής Συμφωνίας (pics)

Σε συμφωνία κατέληξαν το ΝΒΑ και η Ένωση Παικτών προκειμένου να υπάρξει παράταση 60 ημερών στην Συλλογική Σύμβαση διαπραγμάτευσης μετά την πανδημία. 

Όπως ανέφερε ο Έιντριαν Βοϊναρόφσκι, το ΝΒΑ και η NBPA κατέληξαν σε συμφωνία προκειμένου να παραταθεί έως τον Σεπτέμβριο το χρονικό διάστημα των των 60 ημερών που διατηρεί το δικαίωμα της λίγκας να τερματίσει τη Συλλογική Συμφωνία διαπραγμάτευσης μετά την πανδημία.

Η επαναφορά της προθεσμίας επιτρέπει στο ΝΒΑ και στην Ένωση Παικτών να συγκεντρώσει μια σαφέστερη εικόνα των οικονομικών απωλειών και διαπραγματεύσεων για μια σειρά κρίσιμων χρηματοοικονομικών ζητημάτων, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των ανώτατων ορίων μισθών και των κατώτατων φορολογικών ορίων.

 

 

