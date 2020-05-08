Μάικ Στόρεν: «Έφυγε» από τη ζωή ο πρώτος GM και εμπνευστής των Πέισερς (pics)

Την είδηση για τον θάνατο του Μάικ Στόρεν έκανε γνωστή η κόρη του και παρουσιάστρια του ESPN, Χάνα Στορμ ενώ και οι Πέισερς εξέδωσαν συλλυπητήρια ανακοίνωση.
Ο θρυλικός παράγοντας της Ιντιάνα ταλαιπωρήθηκε πολύ καιρό από τον καρκίνο αλλά στο τέλος δεν μπόρεσε να βγει νικητής. Ουσιαστικά ήταν εκείνος που είχε εμπνευστεί τόσο τα χρώματα των Πέισερς, όσο και το πρώτο λογότυπο της ομάδας. Επιπλέον έχει διατελέσει πρόεδρος και GM των Ατλάντα Χοκς ενώ ήταν και κομισάριος σε μικρότερες λίγκες όπως το CBA, το GBA και το IPFL.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the first general manager of the Indiana Pacers, Mike Storen, and offer our most sincere condolences to his family.
Full statement >> https://t.co/dRDlA69uE7 pic.twitter.com/3tUseg4Ipe
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 8, 2020
If you knew my dad, you knew not only the profound impact he had on the sports industry, but also on the people he encountered. He was creative, larger-than-life, relentlessly positive, a fierce leader, inspiring, a forward thinker and above all, my greatest supporter. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I share that Mike Storen, loving father, grandfather, husband, proud member of the Fighting Irish family, and renowned sports executive, passed away today due to his battle with a rare form of cancer. I’m so proud of my dad’s legacy - as a distinguished member of the US Marines he helped launch the now-famous Toys for Tots program - and then forged a decades long sports career, as an executive for teams such as the Baltimore Bullets, Cincinnati Royals, Indiana Pacers, Kentucky Colonels, Memphis Sounds, Atlanta Hawks and baseball's Houston Astros as well as football’s Memphis Grizzlies and the IPFL. His proudest accomplishments are from his days as Commissioner of the American Basketball Association. His creativity was evident everywhere and he was instrumental in the success and legacy of that league; the name, Mike Storen, is still there on any old ABA basketball you might come across and I take comfort in that. I am so grateful for all of the time I had with him, and for all of the time he spent with my daughters. I learned so much from him, but most importantly, he set the example for the kind of parent I strive to be for my girls, one who lives their dreams in a such way that it inspires and enables your children to do the same. I am honored to continue to carry on his legacy through my own career in sports, and I know he was immensely proud to have a daughter who embraced his world and made a career for herself there too. Rest in peace, Dad. You will be missed in so many ways. I love you. Hannah Lynn