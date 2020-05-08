Μάικ Στόρεν: «Έφυγε» από τη ζωή ο πρώτος GM και εμπνευστής των Πέισερς (pics)

Την είδηση για τον θάνατο του Μάικ Στόρεν έκανε γνωστή η κόρη του και παρουσιάστρια του ESPN, Χάνα Στορμ ενώ και οι Πέισερς εξέδωσαν συλλυπητήρια ανακοίνωση.

Ο θρυλικός παράγοντας της Ιντιάνα ταλαιπωρήθηκε πολύ καιρό από τον καρκίνο αλλά στο τέλος δεν μπόρεσε να βγει νικητής. Ουσιαστικά ήταν εκείνος που είχε εμπνευστεί τόσο τα χρώματα των Πέισερς, όσο και το πρώτο λογότυπο της ομάδας. Επιπλέον έχει διατελέσει πρόεδρος και GM των Ατλάντα Χοκς ενώ ήταν και κομισάριος σε μικρότερες λίγκες όπως το CBA, το GBA και το IPFL.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the first general manager of the Indiana Pacers, Mike Storen, and offer our most sincere condolences to his family.

Full statement >> https://t.co/dRDlA69uE7 pic.twitter.com/3tUseg4Ipe

— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 8, 2020