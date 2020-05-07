Σύντροφος Αντετοκούνμπο: «Χάκαραν τον Γιάννη ο οποίος σας ζητά συγγνώμη» (pics)

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο έπεσε θύμα χάκερς, ωστόσο κάτι τέτοιο έγινε γρήγορα αντιληπτό λόγω των «εμετικών» tweet που ακολούθησαν.

Η σύντροφος του Έλληνα φόργουορντ Μαράια Δανάη στον δικό της λογαριασμό ανέφερε, «To twitter του Γιάννη, καθώς επίσης τα e mail του, το τηλέφωνό του και οι τραπεζικοί του λογαριασμοί χακαρίστηκαν. Απολογείται για όσα αναφέρθηκαν και θα επιστρέψει το συντομότερο κοντά σας. Όσα έγραψαν οι χάκερ είναι αηδιαστικά».

Ανάλογη κίνηση έκαναν φυσικά και οι Μπακς.

Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked this afternoon and have been taken down. An investigation is underway. — Milwaukee Bucks (at ) (@Bucks) May 7, 2020