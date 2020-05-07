Σύντροφος Αντετοκούνμπο: «Χάκαραν τον Γιάννη ο οποίος σας ζητά συγγνώμη» (pics)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑMilwaukee Bucks
H Μαράια Δανάη ενημέρωσε τον κόσμο για το αυτονόητο, ότι χάκαραν τους λογαριασμούς του συζύγου της, μεταξύ των οποίων και οι τραπεζικοι. Κάτι ανάλογο έκαναν και οι Μπακς.

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο έπεσε θύμα χάκερς, ωστόσο κάτι τέτοιο έγινε γρήγορα αντιληπτό λόγω των «εμετικών» tweet που ακολούθησαν.

Η σύντροφος του Έλληνα φόργουορντ Μαράια Δανάη στον δικό της λογαριασμό ανέφερε, «To twitter του Γιάννη, καθώς επίσης τα e mail του, το τηλέφωνό του και οι τραπεζικοί του λογαριασμοί χακαρίστηκαν. Απολογείται για όσα αναφέρθηκαν και θα επιστρέψει το συντομότερο κοντά σας. Όσα έγραψαν οι χάκερ είναι αηδιαστικά».

Ανάλογη κίνηση έκαναν φυσικά και οι Μπακς.

