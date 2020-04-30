Ο Χάσλεμ πρόσφερε γεύματα σε νοσοκομείο και πυροσβεστικό σταθμό (pic)

I don't just talk about it. I'm always gonna show love to my city. Took the afternoon to give thanks to some of our first responders over at North Shore Medical Center, #OpaLocka @miamidadefirerescue Fire Station 26 and @mhshospital West with some food from @800degreesmiami. We appreciate everything yall are doing to help during this time. Shoutout to the real heroes. Fun fact!!! I was born in North Shore Hospital. My Pops played semi pro ball at Miami Dade Community College located right next to Fire Station 26. I use to run the scores clock for his games. Lol . And last but not least Memorial West Hospital took care me when my life could've been cut short due to Blood Clots. Literally the clot had damaged my lung and was making its way to my heart..... Forever grateful to all these people and the many around the world... #og @wardwear

A post shared by Udonis Haslem (@ud40) on Apr 29, 2020 at 11:31am PDT