The Last Dance: Όλες οι αντιδράσεις για το 3ο και το 4ο εντυπωσιακό επεισόδιο! (pics)

Το «The Last Dance» συνεχίζεται και στην απέναντι πλευρά του Ατλαντικού είχαν την ευκαιρία να δουν τα δύο νέα επεισόδια. Για ακόμα μια φορά το αποτέλεσμα ήταν εντυπωσιακό και κανείς δεν έμεινε αμέτοχος σε αυτό που έβλεπε.

Με πρωταγωνιστές τον Ντένις Ρόντμαν και φυσικά τον Μάικλ Τζόρνταν οι αντιδράσεις έδειξαν για ακόμα μια φορά πόσο καλή δουλειά είναι αυτό το ντοκιμαντέρ.

Jordan is hands down one of the best S*** talkers in all sports history — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 27, 2020

Say what you want Dennis Rodman invented load management — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 27, 2020

Every team in every sport got a player with Dennis Rodman mentality. They just don’t have his talent , intangibles and Phil Jackson as the coach #TheLastDance — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 27, 2020

"How bad do you want it? Are you willing to be injured to score a basket" wow!!!!! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 27, 2020

Rodman made that Bulls team invincible — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) April 27, 2020