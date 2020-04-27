ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑChicago Bulls

The Last Dance: Όλες οι αντιδράσεις για το 3ο και το 4ο εντυπωσιακό επεισόδιο! (pics)

Τα δύο επόμενα επεισόδια του «The Last Dance» προβλήθηκαν ήδη στην Αμερική και οι αντιδράσεις είναι πολλές και πάλι.

Το «The Last Dance» συνεχίζεται και στην απέναντι πλευρά του Ατλαντικού είχαν την ευκαιρία να δουν τα δύο νέα επεισόδια. Για ακόμα μια φορά το αποτέλεσμα ήταν εντυπωσιακό και κανείς δεν έμεινε αμέτοχος σε αυτό που έβλεπε.

Με πρωταγωνιστές τον Ντένις Ρόντμαν και φυσικά τον Μάικλ Τζόρνταν οι αντιδράσεις έδειξαν για ακόμα μια φορά πόσο καλή δουλειά είναι αυτό το ντοκιμαντέρ.

