Η ιστορία της φωτογραφίας με τον Τζόρνταν να κρατά το χέρι του αμυντικού του! (pic)

“I was working with a really long lens. I was just trying to shoot anything different... the guy was hand checking him and [Michael] grabbed his wrist. Michael wasn’t pushing him away, more so holding on to him and trying to push him off balance. Most players would freak out with someone [hand checking them] but he was able to mess with the person who was guarding him like that. It was a great job on the part of my film editor because it’s a really unique frame. It’s probably one of my favorite frames. I don’t think it’s been used in many places but I love the picture because you don’t see players do that to other players. You don’t see a tight defensive player being messed with like that.” (: @andyhaytphoto)

