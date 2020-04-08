O Ρέι Άλεν αφήνει... μαλλί και προκαλεί τους Λεμπρόν και Σακίλ! (pic)

Ο παλαίμαχος μπασκετμπολίστας του ΝΒΑ είπε «αντίο» στο ξυρισμένο κεφάλι και αποφάσισε να αποκαλύψει τις ατέλειες που υπάρχουν στο κεφάλι του.
Μάλιστα προκάλεσε και τους ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς, Σακίλ Ο' Νιλ, Στεφόν Μάρμπερι, Κάρλος Αρόγιο, Ρίτσαρντ Χάμιλτον, Καρλος Μπούζερ, Ντέιμιεν Ουίλκινς και Ζερμέιν Ο' Νιλ να κάνουν το ίδιο.
Θα δείξουν άραγε τις δικές τους ατέλειες;
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I wasn't gonna post this but two tears in a bucket! This is where I'm at with it. Lol So I'm gonna ride #myJefferson out until the "Rona" kicks rocks! For those of you that don’t know I have cut my own hair my whole life so it’s been hard not to put the clippers to it but when I look back at these pics I will remember the Rona! Lol Fish don't fry in the kitchen, beans don't burn on the grill, took a whole lotta tryin, just to get up that hill, now we're up in the big leagues, getting our turn at bat, as long as we live, it's you and me baby, there ain't nothing wrong with that"! I nominate all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out, y’all know who you are! Lol. #pulluptothescenewitmyceilinmissin #shoutouttothefivehead #movinonuptotheeastside #myjeffersonon @kingjames @richardajefferson @carroyo79 @ripcity3232 @mrcbooz @shaq @starburymarbury @dwilk3000 @jermaineoneal @therealchrisspencer #napsknotsandbeebeeshots #georgejeffersonchallenge #kickitray