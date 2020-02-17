ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Chaka Khan: Ερμήνευσε τον Εθνικό Ύμνο των ΗΠΑ κι έπεσε τρολάρισμα στο twitter! (pics & vids)

Η Chaka Khan τα έδωσε όλα στην ερμηνεία του Εθνικού Ύμνου των ΗΠΑ, αλλά κάποιοι δεν το εκτίμησαν και τόσο...

Η 66χρονη Ιβέρ Μαρί Στίβενς, ή όπως είναι το καλλιτεχνικό της «Chaka Khan», είναι γνωστή για την απίθανη φωνή της και το έντονο παρουσιαστικό της.

Γεννηθείσα στο Σικάγο και με μια καριέρα λαμπρή, έχοντας ερμηνεύσει r'n'b, soul, funk, pop, disco, gospel και jazz τραγούδια - μάλιστα έχει και το προσωνύμιο «Queen of Funk» - επελέγη για να πει τον Εθνικό Ύμνο των ΗΠΑ, Star Spangled Banner, στο ΝΒΑ All-Star Game.

Η ερμηνεία κρίθηκε αμφιλεγόμενη, το κοινό στο twitter διχάστηκε και κάποιοι την σύγκριναν ακόμα και με την «εκτέλεση» της Fergie, που είχε αναλάβει την αντίστοιχη ευθύνη πέρυσι.

 

