Η 66χρονη Ιβέρ Μαρί Στίβενς, ή όπως είναι το καλλιτεχνικό της «Chaka Khan», είναι γνωστή για την απίθανη φωνή της και το έντονο παρουσιαστικό της.

Γεννηθείσα στο Σικάγο και με μια καριέρα λαμπρή, έχοντας ερμηνεύσει r'n'b, soul, funk, pop, disco, gospel και jazz τραγούδια - μάλιστα έχει και το προσωνύμιο «Queen of Funk» - επελέγη για να πει τον Εθνικό Ύμνο των ΗΠΑ, Star Spangled Banner, στο ΝΒΑ All-Star Game.

Η ερμηνεία κρίθηκε αμφιλεγόμενη, το κοινό στο twitter διχάστηκε και κάποιοι την σύγκριναν ακόμα και με την «εκτέλεση» της Fergie, που είχε αναλάβει την αντίστοιχη ευθύνη πέρυσι.

Fergie *butchers national anthem* creating endless memes for the internet. Chaka Khan: hOooooLlLLLlldddDDDD.....mmYYYYYY BeeeeeeRrrrr #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/80PSy8mxfK — Nishant Varughese (@NishKokoFish) February 17, 2020

Everyone who thought Fergie couldn’t be outdone hearing Chaka Khan just sing the national anthem. #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/wyVu028OyW — David Torrence (@davidtorrence17) February 17, 2020

First Fergie and now Chaka Khan. Whoever is in charge of getting singers to sing the national anthem on the NBA All-Star game needs to be fired lol. pic.twitter.com/xUcSNIrXvG — MrESPNozaX (@ESPNozaX) February 17, 2020

“Give a round of applause for Chaka Khan” pic.twitter.com/OkH0hVDqaJ — Zak (@NoseFaceKiller) February 17, 2020

