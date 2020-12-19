Ταβάρες: Κυρίαρχος με «αιώνιους» και MVP... διαβολοβδομάδας! (vid)

Φοβερά πράγματα έκανε με Ολυμπιακό και Παναθηναϊκό ΟΠΑΠ ο Ταβάρες.

Ο ψηλός της Ρεάλ έγραψε συνολικά στα 2 ματς 33 πόντους, 6 μπλοκ, 24 ριμπάουντ και 59 στην αξιολόγηση.

Δεν μπορούσε να μην αναδειχθεί ΜVP της διαβολοβδομάδας

Two OT games that went the distance required BIG efforts @22edy showed UP for @realmadridbasket in the double week leading them to two important wins resulting in the MVP of the week award pic.twitter.com/a1BBD6HVGA

— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) December 19, 2020