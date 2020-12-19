  • gazzetta.gr
Ταβάρες: Κυρίαρχος με «αιώνιους» και MVP... διαβολοβδομάδας! (vid)

Ο Έντι Ταβάρες εντυπωσίασε κόντρα σε Ολυμπιακό και Παναθηναϊκό και αναδείχθηκε MVP της διαβολοβδομάδας.

Φοβερά πράγματα έκανε με Ολυμπιακό και Παναθηναϊκό ΟΠΑΠ ο Ταβάρες.

Ο ψηλός της Ρεάλ έγραψε συνολικά στα 2 ματς 33 πόντους, 6 μπλοκ, 24 ριμπάουντ και 59 στην αξιολόγηση.

Δεν μπορούσε να μην αναδειχθεί ΜVP της διαβολοβδομάδας

