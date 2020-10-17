O Λούτσιτς MVP της «διαβολοβδομάδας» με 2 ρεκόρ καριέρας! (vid)

Κορυφαίς παίκτης στη διαβοβδομάδα της Euroleague ήταν ο Λούτσιτς οδηγώντας τη Μπάγερν σε 2 νίκες. Ο Σέρβος είχε 44 πόντους , 8 ριμπάουντ, 2 κλεψίματα και 53 ranking στα 2 ματς.

Επίσης κόντρα στη Μακάμπι έκανε ρεκόρ καριέρας στη διοργάνωση σε πόντους (26) και ranking (29).

Δείτε τα καλύτερα του

A perfect 2-0 record for @FCBBTogether in the double week

Vladimir Lucic led all points scorers in both road games as he collects the MVP of the week award pic.twitter.com/oURpjTFPll

Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) October 17, 2020