O Λούτσιτς MVP της «διαβολοβδομάδας» με 2 ρεκόρ καριέρας! (vid)

Ο Βλάντιμιρ Λούτσιτς αναδείχθηκε MVP της «διαβολοβδομάδας» και έκανε career high σε πόντους και ranking.

Κορυφαίς παίκτης στη διαβοβδομάδα της Euroleague ήταν ο Λούτσιτς οδηγώντας τη Μπάγερν σε 2 νίκες. Ο Σέρβος είχε 44 πόντους , 8 ριμπάουντ, 2 κλεψίματα και 53 ranking στα 2 ματς.

Επίσης κόντρα στη Μακάμπι έκανε ρεκόρ καριέρας στη διοργάνωση σε πόντους (26) και ranking (29).

Δείτε τα καλύτερα του

