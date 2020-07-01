  • gazzetta.gr
Ο Τζόρνταν Λόιντ αναφέρθηκε για το τέλος της θητείας του την Βαλένθια, ενώ δεν έκρυψε την ανυπομονησία του για το νέο κεφάλαιο που θα ανοίξει στην καριέρα του στο Βελιγράδι. 

Τζόρνταν Λόιντ: Το «αντίο» στη Βαλένθια και η ανυπομονησία του για τον Ερυθρό Αστέρα (pics)

Ο Αμερικανός γκαρντ ανακοινώθηκε και επίσημα από την σερβική ομάδα και λίγο πριν από τις διακοπές του ανέφερε στο twitter:

«Κάθομαι στο αεροπλάνο και τώρα έχω τελικά χρόνο για να προβληματιστώ. Ξέρω ότι έγιναν διάφορες εικασίες αναφορικά με το μέλλον μου αλλά περίμενα την κατάλληλη στιγμή για να μιλήσω. Όλη μου η συγκέντρωση ήταν στο να κερδίσω το πρωτάθλημα με την Βαλένθια. Είμαι ευγνώμων που βρέθηκα σε αυτό το σπουδαίο club. Το management, το σταφ, οι συμπαίκτες μου, ήταν όλοι πρώτης κλάσης. Μου έδειξαν μόνο αγάπη. Η πόλη της Βαλένθια, ο κόσμος, οι φίλαθλοι ήταν εξαιρετικοί. Συνάντησα φοβερούς ανθρώπους».

Και συνέχισε: «Εκτιμώ όλους όσους έλεγαν 'μείνε στη Βαλένθια' και όλα τα μηνύματα υποστήριξης που έλαβα. Όμως δεν μπορούσα να το κάνω χωρίς προσφορά. Όσο και αν ήθελα να ακούσω ένα 'ναι' ή ένα 'όχι', ο κόσμος του μπάσκετ δεν λειτουργεί έτσι. Δεν πρέπει να προσπερνάς μια εξαιρετική προοπτική για που ίσως να μην συμβεί. Ειδικά από τη στιγμή που δεν είχε ακούσει κάτι το συγκεκριμένο από το club. Πιστεύω ότι αν σε θέλουν, το ξέρεις και δεν σε αφήνουν να φύγεις.»

Ο Λόιντ κατέληξε λέγοντας ότι «δεν παρακαλάς ποτέ. Πάντα είσαι επαγγελματίας και προχωράς. Εύχομαι στο club τα καλύτερα. Απόλαυσα τον χρόνο μου εδώ. Ευχαριστώ για τα πάντα και τις φοβερές αναμνήσεις. Όπως λέει και ο φίλος μου, ο Φρεντ ΒανΒλιτ, πάντα να ποντάρεις στον εαυτό σου και δεν μπορώ να είμαι λιγότερο ενθουσιασμένος από την επόμενη ευκαιρία».

Όσο για τον Ερυθρό Αστέρα; «Η αγάπη του κόσμου είναι ήδη τρελή! Ευχαριστώ τον Ερυθρό Αστέρα και τους φιλάθλους. Ανυπομονώ να ξεκινήσω την δουλειά στο Βελιγράδι!»

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

