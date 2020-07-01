Ο Αμερικανός γκαρντ ανακοινώθηκε και επίσημα από την σερβική ομάδα και λίγο πριν από τις διακοπές του ανέφερε στο twitter:

«Κάθομαι στο αεροπλάνο και τώρα έχω τελικά χρόνο για να προβληματιστώ. Ξέρω ότι έγιναν διάφορες εικασίες αναφορικά με το μέλλον μου αλλά περίμενα την κατάλληλη στιγμή για να μιλήσω. Όλη μου η συγκέντρωση ήταν στο να κερδίσω το πρωτάθλημα με την Βαλένθια. Είμαι ευγνώμων που βρέθηκα σε αυτό το σπουδαίο club. Το management, το σταφ, οι συμπαίκτες μου, ήταν όλοι πρώτης κλάσης. Μου έδειξαν μόνο αγάπη. Η πόλη της Βαλένθια, ο κόσμος, οι φίλαθλοι ήταν εξαιρετικοί. Συνάντησα φοβερούς ανθρώπους».

Και συνέχισε: «Εκτιμώ όλους όσους έλεγαν 'μείνε στη Βαλένθια' και όλα τα μηνύματα υποστήριξης που έλαβα. Όμως δεν μπορούσα να το κάνω χωρίς προσφορά. Όσο και αν ήθελα να ακούσω ένα 'ναι' ή ένα 'όχι', ο κόσμος του μπάσκετ δεν λειτουργεί έτσι. Δεν πρέπει να προσπερνάς μια εξαιρετική προοπτική για που ίσως να μην συμβεί. Ειδικά από τη στιγμή που δεν είχε ακούσει κάτι το συγκεκριμένο από το club. Πιστεύω ότι αν σε θέλουν, το ξέρεις και δεν σε αφήνουν να φύγεις.»

Ο Λόιντ κατέληξε λέγοντας ότι «δεν παρακαλάς ποτέ. Πάντα είσαι επαγγελματίας και προχωράς. Εύχομαι στο club τα καλύτερα. Απόλαυσα τον χρόνο μου εδώ. Ευχαριστώ για τα πάντα και τις φοβερές αναμνήσεις. Όπως λέει και ο φίλος μου, ο Φρεντ ΒανΒλιτ, πάντα να ποντάρεις στον εαυτό σου και δεν μπορώ να είμαι λιγότερο ενθουσιασμένος από την επόμενη ευκαιρία».

Όσο για τον Ερυθρό Αστέρα; «Η αγάπη του κόσμου είναι ήδη τρελή! Ευχαριστώ τον Ερυθρό Αστέρα και τους φιλάθλους. Ανυπομονώ να ξεκινήσω την δουλειά στο Βελιγράδι!»

Sitting on this plane ride home so I finally have some time to reflect I know there's been some talk & speculation about my situation but I wanted to wait until the appropriate time to speak on it. All of my focus was on winning a championship for valencia and the city — Jordan Loyd (@mrjloyd) July 1, 2020

I just wanna say my piece and you all can do whatever you want with it . Not because I have to explain but because I like facts to be out there — Jordan Loyd (@mrjloyd) July 1, 2020

I'm so Thankful to have been a part of this special club. The management, coaches, staff and teammates were all first class and always showed nothing but love. The city of valencia, it's people and fans are really something special. I've met some amazing people here! — Jordan Loyd (@mrjloyd) July 1, 2020

With that being said this is a business and I appreciate all the "stay in Valencia" messages and support but i literally can't do that without a offer .finished the season in basically July, & as much as I wanted to wait on a yes or no, the basketball world doesn't work that way — Jordan Loyd (@mrjloyd) July 1, 2020

You shouldn't pass up a GREAT opportunity for something that MIGHT NOT even happen. Especially after weeks of hearing nothing decisive from the club. I believe that if you're wanted, you'll know it, and they wouldn't let you just leave if that was the case. — Jordan Loyd (@mrjloyd) July 1, 2020

It doesn't matter the "philosophy", especially in a unique situation like this season where teams have been finished for months before us. Nobody reached out, made a effort to talk even still to This day. Not sure why but that's fine — Jordan Loyd (@mrjloyd) July 1, 2020

You worry about yourself, never beg, always be professional and move on I wish this club nothing but the best and respect the different direction they clearly want to go in. I truly enjoyed my time here and thanks again for all the great memories! — Jordan Loyd (@mrjloyd) July 1, 2020

Like my boy @FredVanVleet says Always bet on yourself and I couldn't be more EXCITED FOR MY NEXT OPPORTUNITY....... — Jordan Loyd (@mrjloyd) July 1, 2020