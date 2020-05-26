  • gazzetta.gr
Ζαλγκίρις: Έρχονται αλλαγές σε μπάτζετ και ρόστερ (pics)

Την επόμενη σεζόν η ομάδα του Κάουνας αναμένεται να είναι εντελώς διαφοροποιημένη, σε σχέση με φέτος.

Ζαλγκίρις: Έρχονται αλλαγές σε μπάτζετ και ρόστερ (pics)

Όπως αναφέρει ο Λιθουανός δημοσιογράφος, Ντονάτας Ούρμπονας, η Ζαλγκίρις αναμένεται να μειώσει το μπάτζετ της κατά 30%, κάτι που σημαίνει και αρκετές αλλαγές στο ρόστερ.

Όπως σημειώνεται, η ομάδα του Κάουνας θα πρέπει να επιλέξει μεταξύ Ζακ ΛεΝτέι και Τζοκ Λαντέιλ, επειδή δεν μπορεί να αντέξει οικονομικά και τους δύο, με σοβαρή πιθανότητα να αποχωρήσει ο πρώτος, επειδή είναι πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος και έχει προσελκύσει το ενδιαφέρον ομάδων της Ευρώπης.

Επίσης, οι Εντγκάρας Ουλάνοβας, Αρτούρας Μιλάκνις και Κέι Σι Ρίβερς θα μείνουν ελεύθεροι, ενώ αμφίβολο είναι το μέλλον του Τόμας Ουόκαπ, αλλά και του Λούκας Λεκαβίτσιους, στην ομάδα. Ο Μάριους Γκριγκόνις έχει συμβόλαιο μέχρι το 2022, αλλά δεν είναι σίγουρο αν θα παραμείνει στην Ζαλγκίρις.

