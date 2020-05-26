Ζαλγκίρις: Έρχονται αλλαγές σε μπάτζετ και ρόστερ (pics)

Όπως αναφέρει ο Λιθουανός δημοσιογράφος, Ντονάτας Ούρμπονας, η Ζαλγκίρις αναμένεται να μειώσει το μπάτζετ της κατά 30%, κάτι που σημαίνει και αρκετές αλλαγές στο ρόστερ.

Όπως σημειώνεται, η ομάδα του Κάουνας θα πρέπει να επιλέξει μεταξύ Ζακ ΛεΝτέι και Τζοκ Λαντέιλ, επειδή δεν μπορεί να αντέξει οικονομικά και τους δύο, με σοβαρή πιθανότητα να αποχωρήσει ο πρώτος, επειδή είναι πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος και έχει προσελκύσει το ενδιαφέρον ομάδων της Ευρώπης.

Επίσης, οι Εντγκάρας Ουλάνοβας, Αρτούρας Μιλάκνις και Κέι Σι Ρίβερς θα μείνουν ελεύθεροι, ενώ αμφίβολο είναι το μέλλον του Τόμας Ουόκαπ, αλλά και του Λούκας Λεκαβίτσιους, στην ομάδα. Ο Μάριους Γκριγκόνις έχει συμβόλαιο μέχρι το 2022, αλλά δεν είναι σίγουρο αν θα παραμείνει στην Ζαλγκίρις.

Some important roster changes expected in Zalgiris Kaunas. To begin with, Zalgiris budget is expected to reduce by 30%, which will leave them with ~€7-8M for the next season.

Zalgiris will need to pick between Zach LeDay & Jock Landale, because they can't afford both of them, according to sources. Most likely, Zach LeDay will need to go, because he is one of the highest-paid Zalgiris players (~550k) and he draws a lot of interest around Europe. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) May 26, 2020

Jock Landale is less likely to leave Zalgiris unless the NBA offer comes, according to sources. He also has a solid buyout and more team-friendly contract for Zalgiris to keep him away from the other Euroleague teams. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) May 26, 2020

Edgaras Ulanovas, Arturas Milaknis & KC Rivers became free agents this offseason and I'm not sure if Zalgiris will be able to keep any of them. Hearing that Ulanovas & Milaknis are more likely to leave Kaunas unless they'll be disappointed after testing the free-agent market. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) May 26, 2020

Hearing mixed opinions on Thomas Walkup future, who made tremendous progress in the past two years with Saras. Some sources say that he's leaving Zalgiris this summer with Maccabi Tel Aviv being one of the suitors. But some say that Walkup is staying in Kaunas for sure. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) May 26, 2020

Lukas Lekavicius future in Kaunas is under the question. He's drawing interest from Euroleague & EuroCup teams after a great season with Zalgiris (10.5ppg, 2.8apg). He also has an affordable buyout. Lekavicius was the best Zalgiris scorer in the last 12 Euroleague games (12.6ppg) — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) May 26, 2020