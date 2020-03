Φριντέτ: «Απολαύστε την οικογένειά σας και να είστε ασφαλείς» (pic)

Today is Taft’s first birthday! We are so grateful to have him in our lives! Even in these difficult times it’s really awesome to be able to spend so much time with family be celebrate. That’s what’s most important in this world and we are trying to cherish every moment. We hope everyone out there is safe and healthy and trying to find the positives under these extraordinary circumstances! #happybirthdaytaffy #weloveyou

A post shared by Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette_32) on Mar 28, 2020 at 6:35pm PDT