ΜακΚίσικ: «Με σεβάστηκε η Μπεσίκτας» (pic)

Without my teammates, coaches and most importantly the Besiktas fans, I wouldn’t have the opportunity to be playing on the highest level in Europe. I will never forget this season and all of the memories we created together. It was a professional decision and I know it was well respected by Besiktas . #karakartal #besiktas

A post shared by Shaq McKissic (@smck40) on Feb 13, 2020 at 9:31am PST