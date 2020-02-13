Ο 22χρονος σέντερ του Παναθηναϊκού ΟΠΑΠ έχει εντυπωσιάσει με την δουλειά που κάνει, της οποίας τα αποτελέσματα φαίνονται στο παρκέ και συνεχίζει την ανοδική του πορεία στα παρκέ της Euroleague.

Ο «Big Papa» είναι, μεταξύ άλλων, και υποψήφιος για το βραβείο του «Rising Star» κι έχει δυνατό ανταγωνισμό.

Δείτε το βίντεο που έφτιαξε η Euroleague για εκείνον και τους συνυποψηφίους του

The next Rising Star Nominee is @paobcgr's @G_P_06 Check out some of his best moments from this season! #GameON pic.twitter.com/Sw99VFS1qz — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) February 13, 2020

The next player aiming to be a Rising Star award winner is Yovel Zoosman The young star is having a productive season with @MaccabitlvBC helping his team to a very good position in the playoff push! #GameON pic.twitter.com/deCJfkHz7B — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) February 13, 2020

Another nominee for the Rising Star Award @TheoMaledon of @LDLCASVEL is enjoying his first season at this level!#GameON pic.twitter.com/EohaHlr2HK — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) February 13, 2020