  • gazzetta.gr
  • euroleague.net
  • Presented by Turkish Airlines
 CLOSE
MENU
Presented by Turkish Airlinesgazzetta.gr

ΑΡΧΙΚΗΜΠAΣΚΕΤEUROLEAGUEΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣΠΑΝΑΘΗΝΑΙΚΟΣ
από

Παπαγιάννης: Το video της Euroleague για τον υποψήφιο «Rising Star» (vid)

Το «αστέρι» του Γιώργου Παπαγιάννη λάμπει στην κορυφαία ευρωπαϊκή διοργάνωση, με αποτέλεσμα να διεκδικεί το βραβείο του «Rising Star».

Παπαγιάννης: Το video της Euroleague για τον υποψήφιο «Rising Star» (vid)

Ζήσε τη δράση της Euroleague! 21+ ΠΑΙΞΕ ΝΟΜΙΜΑ

Ο 22χρονος σέντερ του Παναθηναϊκού ΟΠΑΠ έχει εντυπωσιάσει με την δουλειά που κάνει, της οποίας τα αποτελέσματα φαίνονται στο παρκέ και συνεχίζει την ανοδική του πορεία στα παρκέ της Euroleague.

Ο «Big Papa» είναι, μεταξύ άλλων, και υποψήφιος για το βραβείο του «Rising Star» κι έχει δυνατό ανταγωνισμό.

Δείτε το βίντεο που έφτιαξε η Euroleague για εκείνον και τους συνυποψηφίους του

Tags

Σχετικά Άρθρα
Λόρμπεκ: Με Σπανούλη η ομάδα της δεκαετίας (vid)
12 ΦΕΒΡΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ 2020
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΟ
Λόρμπεκ: Με Σπανούλη η ομάδα της δεκαετίας (vid)
Ο Σλοβένος σέντερ που αγωνίστηκε πολλά χρόνια στην Euroleague έφτιαξε τη δική του ομάδα της δεκαετίας. 
Ο Ολυμπιακός εξετάζει σοβαρά τον Ντουάιτ Μπάικς (vids)
12 ΦΕΒΡΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ 2020
54 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Ο Ολυμπιακός εξετάζει σοβαρά τον Ντουάιτ Μπάικς (vids)
Ο Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας σύμφωνα με αποκλειστικές πληροφορίες του gazzetta.gr θέλει τον Ντουάιτ Μπάικς, ωστόσο το ban της Euroleague δυσκολεύει την...
Παπαγιάννης: Υποψήφιος rising star της σεζόν! (vid)
12 ΦΕΒΡΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ 2020
6 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Παπαγιάννης: Υποψήφιος rising star της σεζόν! (vid)
Ο Γιώργος Παπαγιάννης βρίσκεται ανάμεσα στους υποψήφιους rising star στη Euroleague, μαζί με Αβντίγια, Μαλεντόν και Ζουσμάν.
Σχόλια

Τελευταία Νέα

LIQUID MEDIA

LIQUID MEDIA NETWORK

gazzetta.gr reader.gr insider.gr jenny.gr Akis Petretzikis Luben neopolis.gr the home issue