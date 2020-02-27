Ο Γιάο Μινγκ «έφαγε» πόρτα λόγω κοροναϊού (vid)

Ο Γιάο Μινγκ θέλησε να επισκεφτεί στο Πεκίνο έναν μεγάλο επιχειρηματικό χώρο στον οποίο στεγάζονται πολλές εταιρίες, όμως ο φύλακας αρνήθηκε την είσοδό του.

Παρά το γεγονός πως ο Κινέζος γίγαντας φορούσε μάσκα δεν κατάφερε να μπει εκεί που ήθελε.

Yao Ming is denied entry into an office park in Beijing by the security guard, who is likely to have recognized him through his size. Due to the concern of Covid-19, many residential communities and office parks in China are under lockdown management to restrict entry. pic.twitter.com/znlYQutYQS

— Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) February 27, 2020