Γέμελος: «Είμαι ευγνώμων που... ταξίδεψα φέτος με τον Ολυμπιακό» (pic)

Such a bizarre way to end any season but I just wanted to take a minute and reflect on the last year despite not being able to finish it with the trophy . First of all I feel like it went by so fast. I just remember getting to the Athens airport like it was yesterday. I was so unsure of so many things but this ended up being one of my favorite seasons ever! For this I have to credit my teammates, coaching staff, medical staff, strength staff, GM, friends, and the country of Greece. What a journey it has been and I’m so grateful for the ride. All the ups and downs that it has brought. Thank you to everyone who was apart of my experience here and I hope to see you soon. Pame Olympiace!

A post shared by Jacki Gemelos (@jacki23) on Mar 22, 2020 at 12:02am PDT