European Parliament Sets 16+ Age Limit for Social Media

The European Parliament urges a unified EU age limit of 16 for social media and stricter rules to curb addictive design, protect minors and regulate harmful AI tools.

Children across Europe could soon face tighter restrictions online, as Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) issue their strongest call yet for sweeping reforms to protect minors from harmful digital practices. A new report adopted on Wednesday urges the EU to set a minimum age of 16 for accessing social media, video-sharing platforms and AI companions - unless parental consent is given for users aged 13 to 16.

The vote passed with a large majority - 483 in favour, 92 against and 86 abstentions -reflecting growing political concern over the impact of the digital environment on young people. MEPs warn of rising physical and mental health risks, with one in four minors now showing signs of “problematic” smartphone use, a pattern that mirrors behavioural addiction.



A Unified Digital Age Limit

The Parliament wants a harmonised age threshold across all EU countries, partly to help parents navigate what has become an increasingly complex and unregulated digital landscape. Their proposal pairs an EU-wide minimum age with tougher enforcement measures, including personal liability for senior managers when platforms repeatedly violate rules on the protection of minors.

MEPs welcomed ongoing EU work on a secure age verification app and the upcoming European Digital Identity (eID) Wallet, but stressed that any age-assurance system must be both accurate and privacy-preserving. They also warned that age verification cannot replace platforms’ responsibility to design safe and age-appropriate services.



Crackdown on Addictive Design and Harmful Algorithms

Beyond age limits, Parliament is demanding a broad clampdown on design features and business models that encourage compulsive use. Their recommendations include:

• A ban on the most harmful addictive features, such as infinite scroll, autoplay, pull-to-refresh, reward loops and exploitative gamification.

• Default disabling of other addictive design elements for minors.

• Bans on sites that repeatedly fail to comply with EU rules.

• Stronger pressure under the forthcoming Digital Fairness Act to address targeted advertising, influencer marketing, dark patterns and other “persuasive technologies.”

• A ban on engagement-based recommender systems for minors - the algorithms that curate feeds based on what keeps users hooked.

• Measures to prevent the commercial exploitation of minors, including by banning financial incentives for “kidfluencers.”



New Urgency on AI Manipulation

The report also devotes significant attention to the fast spread of generative AI tools. MEPs call for urgent action to tackle the ethical and legal risks posed by:

• Deepfakes

• AI companionship chatbots

• AI-powered nudity apps that generate non-consensual manipulated images



These tools, lawmakers warn, create new avenues for exploitation, harassment and psychological harm.

“The Experiment Ends Here”

Rapporteur Christel Schaldemose (S&D, Denmark) delivered a stark message during the debate:

“I am proud of this parliament, that we can stand together in protecting minors online. Together with strong, consistent enforcement of the Digital Services Act, these measures will dramatically raise the level of protection for children. We are finally drawing a line. We are saying clearly to platforms: your services are not designed for children. And the experiment ends here.”



A Growing Public Demand for Action

The Parliament’s push aligns with public sentiment across Europe. A recent 2025 Eurobarometer survey found overwhelming support for stronger online protections:

• 93% worry about social media’s impact on young people’s mental health

• 92% are concerned about cyberbullying

• 92% want effective systems to block children from age-inappropriate content



The report also notes that 97% of young people go online daily, and 78% of 13- to 17-year-olds check their devices at least once an hour, often driven by platforms intentionally designed to maximise engagement.

With several EU member states already exploring tighter age limits and verification systems, Parliament’s message is clear: Europe’s digital rules must evolve to keep pace with technologies that increasingly shape — and potentially harm — the lives of young people.