Mayweather Vs McGregor: Χλιδή ή κιτσαριό; (pics, vids)

Mayweather Vs McGregor: Η μάχη που όλοι περιμένουμε θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 26 Αυγούστου στο Λας Βέγκας. Το G-Weekend... ζεσταίνει τις μηχανές και μέσω crash test διερωτάται ποιος από τους δύο κάνει μεγαλύτερη επίδειξη του πλούτου του;

Ο ένας είναι ο άρχοντας των ρινγκ. Ο άλλος είναι ο κυρίαρχος των κλουβιών. Κι οι δύο μαζί όμως είναι οι βασιλιάδες της πρόκλησης.

Μέσα από το λογαριασμό τους στο Instagram δεν διστάζουν, σχεδόν καθημερινά, να επιδεικνύουν τον πλούτο τους. Εκατομμύρια μάτια γίνονται μάρτυρες της πολυτελούς ζωής τους. Ιδιωτικά τζετ, γρήγορα και πανάκριβα αυτοκίνητα,ρολόγια που κάνουν όσο μια πολυκατοικία, εκκεντρικά ρούχα... Αυτά και πόσα ακόμη πρωταγωνιστούν στα post τους.

Το Gazzetta Weekend Journal κάνει μια βόλτα στους λογαριασμούς τους και... ξενερώνει με την επίδειξη του νεοπλουτισμού τους. Ξεκινάμε την... τσάρκα μας στο λογαριασμό του Ιρλανδού, ο οποίος θέλει να σπάσει το αήττητο του Αμερικανού.                                       

 

Living comfortable on the 188.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

keep hustling kid

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

In a hurry for the 188.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

The 188.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

suede is nice

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

the Hamilton

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

always in shape

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Fuck you bread

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

the mutant

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Wearing my Pj's on the P.J #GoalTicked @jetsmarter

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Notorious b.i.g balls

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Hello id like to order some competition please I don't have any

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Sinking shots in my Reebok jocks I run basketball

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Custom iphone 7. Good man @cian_c I'm an animal

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Say nothing

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Hustling everyday like I'm not me

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Wednesday

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

I'm gonna get him on the Forbes list by next year. But I'm gonna get him on the tan by next week.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Rest day.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

I love memes.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

God bless the Italians and their fine silks. Shout out Uncle Frank! Danari fanno danari. @davidaugustclothing

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

The boom is BACK baby!!! #FuckTheRecession

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

The new and improved Mac Mansion! #SinCity #TheChampIsHere

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

The Spaceship.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

It's my time.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Enjoying this Saturday's winnings in advance.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Late night massage after a solid days work! #AndNew

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Late night dip at the Mac Mansion.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Good morning from Las Vegas.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Congrats to my kids in the McGregor division last night. Daddy is pleased.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

Mr. Bundles O'Cash and Mr. Abramovich on route to Boston City.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

 

This week's profit.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

Συμπέρασμα: Ο Conor παρουσιάζει την πολυτελή ζωή του, μέσα από ακριβά αυτοκίνητα, καλά ρούχα, ακριβά ρολόγια, ιδιωτικά τζετ, σπίτια με πισίνες. Ό,τι θα έκανε ίσως ο καθένας που ξαφνικά βρίσκεται με δολάρια που ξεχειλίζουν από την τσέπη του.

Πάμε τώρα στο βασιλιά της πρόκλησης και της έπαρσης. Κυρίες και κύριοι αυτός είναι ο λογαριασμός του Floyd Mayweather.

 

Girl Collection now officially open Thursday-9:00pm $20 Friday-9:00pm $50 Saturday-9:00pm $50 Sunday-9:00pm $20 Girl Collection 2580 S Highland Dr Las Vegas, NV 89109

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

@girlcollection NOW OPEN! GIRL COLLECTION 2580 S Highland Dr Las Vegas, NV 89109

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

#MAYWEATHERCHALLENGE #TMT #TBE FOLLOW: @jleonlove

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

London,England

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

I bet on @isaiahthomas today!  #TMT

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

King of the World. Living Legend.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

Gotta love these backseat drivers so worried about another man's legacy instead of trying to write their own. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh. This is just one of my many checks, a cool 100,000,000.00 that I still have every dime of. Y'all still have to work however, I'm happily retired. At the end of the day, it's them Benjamin Franklins that matter to me, so the jokes on you. I've made smart investments, sorry for those who thought that I couldn't read, write, or count. Y'all call them watches, I call them time pieces. Y'all call them boats, I call them yachts. Y'all call them houses, I call them mansions. Y'all charter jets and we own jets. #TMT

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

This Halloween costume speaks for itself, "Money Man".

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

On my private jet, having some private time to myself but please keep that private LOL #AirMayweather

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

H πιο ταπεινή του φωτογραφία.

 

#tmt #Brazil #Cristoredentor #Rio2016 #Olympics

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

I took a photo at @jamielynn's 2 bedroom villa called the "SUNRISE" villa located in the Maldives in the middle of The Indian Ocean. Photo credit: @ikitchie www.themoneyteam.com

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

www.themoneyteam.com

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

They say "Life Is What You Make It" and to that, I'll agree wholeheartedly! As I sit here acknowledging how blessed I am to be retired a year shy of my 40th birthday, it's nearly impossible to say that I am not living the "American Dream". Without my usual six-pack or muscle tone in sight, I can sit back and get the last laugh, knowing that I put in the "Hard Work & Dedication" to be 49-0. I'm blessed to wake up every morning, certain that my bank accounts are growing. Making 7 figures monthly without moving a finger, just further proves that I've made brilliant investments and decisions that allow me to walk away from the ring, comfortably. I'm proud to be a King. Video credit: @greg_larosa_tmt www.themoneyteam.com

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

Did a little shopping today. Follow: @badmedina www.themoneyteam.com

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

They go to the strip club. I bring the strip club to me wherever, whenever. #LA www.themoneyteam.com

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

Zip lining on the highest zip line in the world, right in front of the tallest building in the world. #Dubai #Fearless #RiskTaker #NeverScared  Video credit: @carladibello Follow @carladibello

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

Just touched down in Nice, France on Air Mayweather. Now, getting on the chopper heading to 007's stomping grounds, Monte-Carlo, Monaco. www.themoneyteam.com

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

Royal living. Double tandem massage. www.themoneyteam.com

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

Εμάς δηλαδή που ο πατέρας μας, μας έπαιρνε δώρα κασκόλ της Προοδευτικής τι έκανε λάθος;

 

Happy birthday @KingKoraun Amir Mayweather. Love you, Champ. Follow my son: @kingkoraun

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

Just a normal house party at 5:16am for Mr. My Life is the Sh*t Music by: @liljamez Film credit: @jpconnected www.themoneyteam.com

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

#DeadPresidents

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

It took 19 years but they'll talk about it forever. #tbe #tmt www.themoneyteam.com

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

Leaving ATL headed to NYC #AirMayweather

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

No Vacation. Only Paycation. But breakfast first. #borabora www.themoneyteam.com

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

When I travel I don't pack clothes. I only pack Benjamins.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

#repost Follow now ASAP: @themoneygirls Go shop now: www.themoneyteam.com #TMG

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

 

Somewhere in another country... getting a fish pedicure.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) στις

Συμπέρασμα: χαχαχα τι να λέμε! Ο τύπος το έχει... τερματίσει. Ιδιωτικά τζετ, πισίνες, πλούτη, ακριβά ρολόγια, στοιχήματα, καπέλα, ρούχα, αυτοκίνητα με χαλί μέσα και δικό του... strip club!Μετρά δημοσίως τα δολάριά του με μεγαλύτερη συχνότητα, απ' ότι ο Αλέξης υπογράφει μνημόνια.

Και τώρα εμείς να επιστρέψουμε στο Seat Ibiza μας, και στο 3άρι στο Παγκράτι. Αυτά.

