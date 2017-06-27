Mayweather Vs McGregor: Χλιδή ή κιτσαριό; (pics, vids)

Ο ένας είναι ο άρχοντας των ρινγκ. Ο άλλος είναι ο κυρίαρχος των κλουβιών. Κι οι δύο μαζί όμως είναι οι βασιλιάδες της πρόκλησης.
Μέσα από το λογαριασμό τους στο Instagram δεν διστάζουν, σχεδόν καθημερινά, να επιδεικνύουν τον πλούτο τους. Εκατομμύρια μάτια γίνονται μάρτυρες της πολυτελούς ζωής τους. Ιδιωτικά τζετ, γρήγορα και πανάκριβα αυτοκίνητα,ρολόγια που κάνουν όσο μια πολυκατοικία, εκκεντρικά ρούχα... Αυτά και πόσα ακόμη πρωταγωνιστούν στα post τους.
Το Gazzetta Weekend Journal κάνει μια βόλτα στους λογαριασμούς τους και... ξενερώνει με την επίδειξη του νεοπλουτισμού τους. Ξεκινάμε την... τσάρκα μας στο λογαριασμό του Ιρλανδού, ο οποίος θέλει να σπάσει το αήττητο του Αμερικανού.
I'm not trying to rub it in posting these. We don't even have these at home. I am blessed. I celebrate and reward each of these good moments with more hard work and effort. And through this I receive more good moments. Nice things in life are motivating. They are designed to push you further. Embrace them. Use them as motivation and you will have them.
Συμπέρασμα: Ο Conor παρουσιάζει την πολυτελή ζωή του, μέσα από ακριβά αυτοκίνητα, καλά ρούχα, ακριβά ρολόγια, ιδιωτικά τζετ, σπίτια με πισίνες. Ό,τι θα έκανε ίσως ο καθένας που ξαφνικά βρίσκεται με δολάρια που ξεχειλίζουν από την τσέπη του.
Πάμε τώρα στο βασιλιά της πρόκλησης και της έπαρσης. Κυρίες και κύριοι αυτός είναι ο λογαριασμός του Floyd Mayweather.
Gotta love these backseat drivers so worried about another man's legacy instead of trying to write their own. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh. This is just one of my many checks, a cool 100,000,000.00 that I still have every dime of. Y'all still have to work however, I'm happily retired. At the end of the day, it's them Benjamin Franklins that matter to me, so the jokes on you. I've made smart investments, sorry for those who thought that I couldn't read, write, or count. Y'all call them watches, I call them time pieces. Y'all call them boats, I call them yachts. Y'all call them houses, I call them mansions. Y'all charter jets and we own jets. #TMT
H πιο ταπεινή του φωτογραφία.
They say "Life Is What You Make It" and to that, I'll agree wholeheartedly! As I sit here acknowledging how blessed I am to be retired a year shy of my 40th birthday, it's nearly impossible to say that I am not living the "American Dream". Without my usual six-pack or muscle tone in sight, I can sit back and get the last laugh, knowing that I put in the "Hard Work & Dedication" to be 49-0. I'm blessed to wake up every morning, certain that my bank accounts are growing. Making 7 figures monthly without moving a finger, just further proves that I've made brilliant investments and decisions that allow me to walk away from the ring, comfortably. I'm proud to be a King. Video credit: @greg_larosa_tmt www.themoneyteam.com
Εμάς δηλαδή που ο πατέρας μας, μας έπαιρνε δώρα κασκόλ της Προοδευτικής τι έκανε λάθος;
Welcome to my toy world! Who wants to come out & play? Bugatti Veyron $1,600,000 Bugatti Veyron $1,600,000 Bugatti Gran Sport $3,000,000 Ferrari 458 Spider $360,000 Ferrari 458 Spider $360,000 Lamborghini Aventador $390,000 Porsche 911 Turbo S $205,000 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano $350,000 Private Jet #AirMayweather www.themoneyteam.com
Συμπέρασμα: χαχαχα τι να λέμε! Ο τύπος το έχει... τερματίσει. Ιδιωτικά τζετ, πισίνες, πλούτη, ακριβά ρολόγια, στοιχήματα, καπέλα, ρούχα, αυτοκίνητα με χαλί μέσα και δικό του... strip club!Μετρά δημοσίως τα δολάριά του με μεγαλύτερη συχνότητα, απ' ότι ο Αλέξης υπογράφει μνημόνια.
Και τώρα εμείς να επιστρέψουμε στο Seat Ibiza μας, και στο 3άρι στο Παγκράτι. Αυτά.