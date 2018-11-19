Τα είπε με Σαντάνα ο Καραμπέτσος

Παιχνίδι από παντού στη Novibet με κινητό και τάμπλετ

Ο Βραζιλιάνος κόουτς ήρθε στην Ελλάδα το προηγούμενο Σάββατο με τις ευλογίες της Παγκόσμιας Ομοσπονδίας (FIVB) και την συνδρομή της Ε.Ο.Ε. και μέσα στις επόμενες ημέρες αναμένεται να προχωρήσουν οι συζητήσεις, προκειμένου να αναλάβει τεχνικός σύμβουλος των Εθνικών ομάδων beach volley.

Η Ελληνική Ομοσπονδία Πετοσφαίρισης και ο πρόεδρός της, Γιώργος Καραμπέτσος, θα ήθελαν να ευχαριστήσουν την Ελληνική Ολυμπιακή Επιτροπή και ιδιαίτερα τον πρόεδρο της Επιτροπής Ολυμπιακής προετοιμασίας κ. Σπύρο Ζαννιά και φυσικά τον πρόεδρο της Ε.Ο.Ε. κ. Σπύρο Καπράλο για την βοήθεια που προσφέρουν στην ενίσχυση της Εθνικής ομάδας και της Ολυμπιακής προετοιμασίας.

Βιογραφικό Tiê Santana Bento Crespo

•2002-2003 – Florian Gosh and Bernhard Strauss (Beach Volley – AUT/Head Coach Ricardo Brunale)

Position: Assistant Coach

Main activities: Assists in the assembly of programming and execution of technical and tactical training and in competitions.

•2003-2004 – Gerusa and Vanessa (Beach Volley – BRA/ Head Coach Ricardo Brunale)

Position: Assistant Coach

Main activities: Assists in the assembly of programming and execution of technical and tactical training and in competitions.

•2004-2005 – Gerusa and Val Leão (Beach Volley – BRA/ Head Coach Ricardo Brunale)

Position: Assistant Coach

Main activities: Assists in the assembly of programming and execution of technical and tactical training and in competitions.

•2005-2005 – Ana Paula and Shaylyn (Beach Volley – BRA /Head Coach Letícia Pessoa)

Position: Training Helper

Main activities: Assists in technical and tactical training

•2005-2005 – Benjamin and Harley (Beach Volley – BRA /Head Coach Letícia Pessoa)

Position: Training Helper

Main activities: Assists in technical and tactical training

•2005-2007 – Pedro Solberg (Beach Volley – BRA /Head Coach Renato França)

Position: Training Helper

Main activities: Assists in technical and tactical training

•2005-2007 – Maria Clara and Carol (Beach Volley – BRA /Head Coach Isabel Salgado)

Position: Training Helper

Main activities: Assists in technical and tactical training

•2007-2008 – Maaseide and Glesnes (Beach Volley – NOR/Head Coach Ricardo Brunale)

Position: Assistant Coach

Main activities: Assists in the assembly of programming and execution of technical and tactical training and in competitions.

•2008-2008 – Bernardo and Fred (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Abel Martins)

Position: Training Helper

Main activities: Assists in technical and tactical training

•2008-2008 – Benjamin and Bruno de Paula (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Abel Martins)

Position: Training Helper

Main activities: Assists in technical and tactical training

•2008-2008 – Michelle Carvalho and Semírames (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2008-2010 – TOPP VOLLEY NORGE (Volleyball and Beach Volley - NOR/ Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2010-2010 – Harley and Billy (Beach Volley – BRA/ Head Coach Ricardo Brunale)

Position: Assistant Coach

Main activities: Assists in the assembly of programming and execution of technical and tactical training and in competitions.

•2010-2011 – Liane Herbert and Helen Brown (Beach Volley – GBR/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2011-2011 – Renata and Priscilla (Beach Volley – BRA/ Head Coach Ricardo Brunale)

Position: Assistant Coach

Main activities: Assists in the assembly of programming and execution of technical and tactical training and in competitions.

•2011-2011 – Michelle Carvalho and Michelle Peters (Beach Volley – BRA/ Head Coach Ricardo Brunale)

Position: Assistant Coach

Main activities: Assists in the assembly of programming and execution of technical and tactical training and in competitions.

•2012-2012 – Michelle Carvalho and Michelle Peters (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2012-2012 – Michelle Peters and Andrezza (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2012-2012 – Renata and Elize (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2012-2012 – Priscilla and Izabel (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2012-2012 – Michelle Peters and Izabel (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2012-2013 – Priscilla and Karin (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2013-2013 – Thiago Barbosa and Oscar Brandão (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2013-2014 – Brazilian Men's National Team (Beach Volley – BRA /Head Coach Letícia Pessoa)

Position: Assistant Coach

Main activities: Assists in the assembly of programming and execution of technical and tactical training and in competitions.

•2013-2014 – Brazilian Team New Talents (under 23) Men (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2014-2015 – Rodrigo Bernat and Leonardo Gomes (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2014-2015 – Thais Rodrigues and Fabiola Constancio (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2014-2015 – Rafaela Fares and Carolina Won-Held (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2015-2016 – Rafaela Fares and Fabiola Constancio (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2015-2016 – Leonardo Gomes and Rodrigo Bernat (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2016 – Rafaela Fares and Paula Hoffman (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2016 – Leonardo Gomes and Rhoney Ferramenta (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2016-2017 – SESC RJ (Indoor Volleyball - BRA/Head Coach Giovane Gávio)

Position: Training Helper

Main activities: Assists in technical and tactical training

•2017 – Brazilian Men’s National Team Under 23 (Indoor Volleyball - BRA/Head Coach Giovane Gávio)

Position: Training Helper

Main activities: Assists in technical and tactical training

•2018 – Players Under 19 and Under 21 (boys), from training center Rio Beach Volley (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals

•2018 – Oscar Brandão e Luciano Ferreira de Paula (Beach Volley – BRA/Head Coach Tiê Santana)

Position: Head Coach

Main activities: Responsible for all annual planning, training set-ups, competitions, analysis and study of videos and team goals