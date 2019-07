@stefanostsitsipas98 x We may go about things differently...but, tonight was a special moment and honestly it was awesome to share the court with you. It’s been cool to see you bloom into the player you are, and you are only at the beginning. You are gonna be able to help and influence a lot of people. See you in Cincinnati @ccsnaps13

A post shared by NK (@k1ngkyrg1os) on Jul 29, 2019 at 8:25pm PDT