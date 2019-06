FULL TRANSPARENCY: I was wearing a pink shirt while sight seeing and I was sweating A LOT. The sweat marks were very visible to the point where it was awkward and people were staring. So I ran into a tourist shop and got a white ‘I Paris’ shirt cuz at least white hides sweat marks better lol. Had to absolutely change right away outside the store. And girls, I know y’all feel me and have this skill cuz we’ve all been there doing a quick change in public lmao. The guy on the right is a fan waiting for me to change to take a pic hahaha poor guy witnessed the whole thing. Gotta do whatcha gotta do ALSO please excuse my f bomb!!! My grandma films everything lmao

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Jun 2, 2019 at 2:20pm PDT