Ουίλι Ριντ: Τα λάθη του τα πλήρωσε και ψάχνει το «Λιμάνι» του (pics & vids)

10/8/2019 our family got a little bigger. We added another healthy Reed boy! God continues to bless our family, Thank you Lord! Noah we love you always and we’ll always have your back! You’re entering into a undeniable and unbreakable bond! Welcome to the #ReedGang

A post shared by Willie Reed Jr. (@showtimereed33) on Oct 9, 2019 at 9:28am PDT