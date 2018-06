Στέφαν Λάσμε: Επιστρέφει η «φωτιά»! (pics & vids)

NO EXCUSES!!!! Learn to admit when you f*** up ! I do ! I been f***in' up for a while , in Basketball, business , my lifestyle choices , my family, my kids, my Marriage, my friends & relationship with ppl etc. I'm not perfect , no one is, so I take this opportunity to say sorry to everyone I wronged so far in my life(34 years ) ! Especially you baby @mrslasme been in my guardian angel since 03' I would never be here without u. Starting a New chapter today, leave the BS behind #neverlookback. You all have yet to see the best of ME and MY promise is never disappoint again.

A post shared by Stephane Lasme (@gabonbeast) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:15am PDT