Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

Cosmote TV
09.55 Moto3 Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini, 1ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
10.50 MotoGP Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini, 1ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
11.50 Moto2 Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini, 1ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
14.05 Moto3 Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini, 2ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
15.00 MotoGP Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini, 2ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
16.00 Moto2 Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini, 2ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
18.45 Ιταλία-Ρωσία, Euro Beach Soccer League Superfinal, Φάση Ομίλων LIVE COSMOTE SPORT9HD
19.00 Αζερμπαϊτζάν-Κόσοβο, UEFA Nations League, Φάση Ομίλων, 1η αγωνιστική, Όμιλος D3 LIVE COSMOTE SPORT7HD
21.30 WRC Τουρκία, Μαγκαζίνο COSMOTE SPORT5HD
21.45 Ιταλία-Πολωνία, UEFA Nations League, Φάση Ομίλων, 1η αγωνιστική, Όμιλος Α3 LIVE COSMOTE SPORT1HD
21.45 Τουρκία-Ρωσία, UEFA Nations League, Φάση Ομίλων, 1η αγωνιστική, Όμιλος B2 LIVE COSMOTE SPORT2HD
21.45 Αλβανία-Ισραήλ, UEFA Nations League, Φάση Ομίλων, 1η αγωνιστική, Όμιλος C1 LIVE COSMOTE SPORT3HD
21.45 Λιθουανία-Σερβία, UEFA Nations League, Φάση Ομίλων, 1η αγωνιστική, Όμιλος C4 LIVE COSMOTE SPORT6HD
21.45 Ρουμανία-Μαυροβούνιο, UEFA Nations League, Φάση Ομίλων, 1η αγωνιστική, Όμιλος C4 LIVE COSMOTE SPORT7HD
21.45 Σκωτία-Βέλγιο, Διεθνής φιλικός αγώνας ποδοσφαίρου LIVE COSMOTE SPORT8HD
Novasports
13:00 NRL, Elimination Final (FOX Sports HD)
15:30 Cycling: Tour of Britain (Eurosport2)
16:00 Cycling: Tour of Spain (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
19:00 Tennis: US Open in New York (Eurosport2)
19:45 Football: Friendly Match, Germany – Mexico (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
21:00 Cycling: Grand Prix in Quebec, Canada (Eurosport2)
23:00 Tennis: US Open in New York (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
02:00 MLB (FOX Sports HD)
02:00 CLIMBING: World Championship in Innsbruck, Austria (Eurosport2)
02:15 Tennis: US Open in New York (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
04:00 Tennis: US Open in New York (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)