ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιρο
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

Οι αγώνες του UEFA Nations League ξεχωρίζουν σήμερα στην τηλεόραση. 

Cosmote TV

09.55 Moto3 Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini, 1ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE    COSMOTE SPORT5HD

10.50 MotoGP Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini, 1ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE   COSMOTE SPORT5HD

11.50 Moto2 Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini, 1ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE   COSMOTE SPORT5HD

14.05 Moto3 Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini, 2ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE   COSMOTE SPORT5HD

15.00 MotoGP Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini, 2ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE    COSMOTE SPORT5HD

16.00 Moto2 Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini, 2ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE    COSMOTE SPORT5HD

18.45 Ιταλία-Ρωσία, Euro Beach Soccer League Superfinal, Φάση Ομίλων LIVE     COSMOTE SPORT9HD

19.00 Αζερμπαϊτζάν-Κόσοβο, UEFA Nations League, Φάση Ομίλων, 1η αγωνιστική, Όμιλος D3 LIVE   COSMOTE SPORT7HD

21.30 WRC Τουρκία, Μαγκαζίνο       COSMOTE SPORT5HD

21.45 Ιταλία-Πολωνία, UEFA Nations League, Φάση Ομίλων, 1η αγωνιστική, Όμιλος Α3 LIVE      COSMOTE SPORT1HD

21.45 Τουρκία-Ρωσία, UEFA Nations League, Φάση Ομίλων, 1η αγωνιστική, Όμιλος B2 LIVE    COSMOTE SPORT2HD

21.45 Αλβανία-Ισραήλ, UEFA Nations League, Φάση Ομίλων, 1η αγωνιστική, Όμιλος C1 LIVE     COSMOTE SPORT3HD

21.45 Λιθουανία-Σερβία, UEFA Nations League, Φάση Ομίλων, 1η αγωνιστική, Όμιλος C4 LIVE     COSMOTE SPORT6HD

21.45 Ρουμανία-Μαυροβούνιο, UEFA Nations League, Φάση Ομίλων, 1η αγωνιστική, Όμιλος C4 LIVE    COSMOTE SPORT7HD

21.45 Σκωτία-Βέλγιο, Διεθνής φιλικός αγώνας ποδοσφαίρου LIVE    COSMOTE SPORT8HD

Novasports

13:00 NRL, Elimination Final (FOX Sports HD)

15:30 Cycling: Tour of Britain (Eurosport2)

16:00 Cycling: Tour of Spain (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

19:00 Tennis: US Open in New York (Eurosport2)

19:45 Football: Friendly Match, Germany – Mexico (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

21:00 Cycling: Grand Prix in Quebec, Canada (Eurosport2)

23:00 Tennis: US Open in New York (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

02:00 MLB (FOX Sports HD)

02:00 CLIMBING: World Championship in Innsbruck, Austria (Eurosport2)

02:15 Tennis: US Open in New York (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

04:00 Tennis: US Open in New York (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Ποδόσφαιρο

Στους Ζωσιμάδες με τον Καραϊσκάκη ο ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα

Ποδόσφαιρο

Κάλεσμα των Τρικάλων στους οπαδούς ενόψει ΑΕΚ

Ποδόσφαιρο

Τα διαρκείας του Πλατανιά

Ποδόσφαιρο

Ρίχνει ματιές σε Μιλένκοβιτς η Μπάγερν

Ποδόσφαιρο

Έκλεισε 16χρονο τερματοφύλακα η Μάντσεστερ Σίτι

Ποδόσφαιρο

Μέλο: «Ευτυχισμένος με τα συγχαρητήρια του Μέσι»

Best of internet