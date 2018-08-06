ΑρχικήΆλλα ΣπορΣτίβος
Oι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

Oι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

Oι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

H κλήρωση για το Champions League αλλά και το Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα στίβου που αρχίζει στο Βερολίνο, ξεχωρίζουν σήμερα στην τηλεόραση.

EΡΤ1

11:00 Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα υγρού στίβου

19:00 Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα υγρού στίβου

ΕΡΤ2

16:50 Στίβος: Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα

19:55 Στίβος: Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα

Cosmote TV

13.00 Κλήρωση UEFA Champions League Play-offs LIVE      COSMOTE SPORT1HD

14.00 Κλήρωση UEFA Europa League Play-offs LIVE      COSMOTE SPORT1HD

18.00 ATP Masters 1000 Rogers Cup, Κυρίως Ταμπλό LIVE COSMOTE SPORT6HD

21.30 Ντινάμο Δρέσδης-Ντούισμπουργκ, Bundesliga 2, 1η αγωνιστική LIVE   COSMOTE SPORT3HD

Νovasports

11:15 SWIMMING: European Championship in Glasgow, Scotland (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

13:45 Diving: European Championship in Glasgow, Scotland (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

14:15 Football: FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, France (Eurosport2)

15:30 Cycling: European Championship (Track) in Glasgow, Scotland (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

17:00 Athletics: European Championship in Berlin, Germany (Eurosport2)

19:00 SWIMMING: European Championship in Glasgow, Scotland (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

19:15 CYCLING: Tour of Poland (Eurosport2)

20:15 Athletics: European Championship in Berlin, Germany (Eurosport2)       

21:00 Cycling: European Championship (Track) in Glasgow, Scotland (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

21:45 EFL Championship: Χαλ-Άστον Βίλα (Novasports1HD)

02:00 MLB (FOX Sports HD)

 

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Άλλα Σπορ

Τα λόγια παρηγοριάς του προπονητή στη βουρκωμένη Σάκκαρη (vid)

Άλλα Σπορ

Θριαμβευτής ο Ζβέρεφ στην Ουάσινγκτον (vid)

Άλλα Σπορ

Βερολίνο: Το πρόγραμμα και οι ελληνικές συμμετοχές

Άλλα Σπορ

Aποκλεισμός για τρεις Ελληνες παλαιστές

Άλλα Σπορ

Τα βιογραφικά της Εθνικής στίβου

Άλλα Σπορ

Δεν τα κατάφερε στον τελικό η Σάκκαρη (vid)

Best of internet