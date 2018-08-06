Oι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

EΡΤ1
11:00 Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα υγρού στίβου
19:00 Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα υγρού στίβου
ΕΡΤ2
16:50 Στίβος: Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα
19:55 Στίβος: Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα
Cosmote TV
13.00 Κλήρωση UEFA Champions League Play-offs LIVE COSMOTE SPORT1HD
14.00 Κλήρωση UEFA Europa League Play-offs LIVE COSMOTE SPORT1HD
18.00 ATP Masters 1000 Rogers Cup, Κυρίως Ταμπλό LIVE COSMOTE SPORT6HD
21.30 Ντινάμο Δρέσδης-Ντούισμπουργκ, Bundesliga 2, 1η αγωνιστική LIVE COSMOTE SPORT3HD
Νovasports
11:15 SWIMMING: European Championship in Glasgow, Scotland (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
13:45 Diving: European Championship in Glasgow, Scotland (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
14:15 Football: FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, France (Eurosport2)
15:30 Cycling: European Championship (Track) in Glasgow, Scotland (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
17:00 Athletics: European Championship in Berlin, Germany (Eurosport2)
19:00 SWIMMING: European Championship in Glasgow, Scotland (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
19:15 CYCLING: Tour of Poland (Eurosport2)
20:15 Athletics: European Championship in Berlin, Germany (Eurosport2)
21:00 Cycling: European Championship (Track) in Glasgow, Scotland (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
21:45 EFL Championship: Χαλ-Άστον Βίλα (Novasports1HD)
02:00 MLB (FOX Sports HD)