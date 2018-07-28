Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

Cosmote TV
12.50 FORMULA 1 ROLEX MAGYAR NAGYDIJ, 3ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
13.00 ATP 500 German Tennis Championships, 1ος Ημιτελικός LIVE COSMOTE SPORT6HD
15.50 FORMULA 1 ROLEX MAGYAR NAGYDIJ, Κατατακτήριες Δοκιμές LIVE COSMOTE SPORT5HD
16.00 ATP 500 German Tennis Championships, 2ος Ημιτελικός LIVE COSMOTE SPORT6HD
16.30 Τζιρόνα-Κεράλα Μπλάστερς, LaLiga World Challenge, Φιλικός Αγώνας LIVE COSMOTE SPORT2HD
22.30 WNBA All Star Game LIVE COSMOTE SPORT7HD
23.30 Ντίλιαν Γουάιτ-Τζόζεφ Πάρκερ, WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship LIVE COSMOTE SPORT8HD
02.30 Εσπανιόλ-Σινσινάτι, LaLiga World Challenge, Φιλικός Αγώνας LIVE COSMOTE SPORT2HD
Novasports
09:30 FENCING: World Championship in Wuxi, China (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
10:45 Snooker: Riga Masters in Riga, Latvia (Eurosport2)
13:00 Cycling: Tour de France (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
14:15 Ski Jumping: Summer Grand Prix in Hinterzarten, Germany (Eurosport2)
14:35 International Champions Cup: Άρσεναλ-Παρί Σ.Ζερμέν (Novasports1HD)
16:00 Snooker: Riga Masters in Riga, Latvia (Eurosport2)
17:15 Motor Racing: Blancpain Endurance Series in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (Eurosport2)
18:00 Αυστριακό πρωτάθλημα ποδοσφαίρου: 1η αγωνιστική (Novasports1HD)
18:45 Cycling: London-Surrey Classic, Great Britain (Eurosport2)
19:15 Equestrian: Global Champions Tour in Berlin, Germany (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
20:05 International Champions Cup: Μπενφίκα-Γιουβέντους (Novasports2HD)
21:00 World Matchplay Darts (FOX Sports HD)
21:00 Snooker: Riga Masters in Riga, Latvia (Eurosport2)
21:05 International Champions Cup: Τσέλσι-Ίντερ (Novasports1HD)
22:00 Κλήρωση ΛΟΤΤΟ (Novasports24ΗD)
23:00 Motor Racing: Blancpain Endurance Series in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
00:05 International Champions Cup: Μάντσεστερ Γιουν.-Λίβερπουλ (Novasports1HD)
02:05 International Champions Cup: Μπάγερν-Μάντσεστερ Σίτι (Novasports1HD)
05:10 Moto: FIM Endurance World Championship in Suzuka, Japan (Eurosport2)
06:05 International Champions Cup: Μπαρτσελόνα-Τότεναμ (Novasports1HD)