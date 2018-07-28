ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιρο
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

Σπουδαία ποδοσφαιρικά ματς σήμερα στην τηλεόραση. 

Cosmote TV

12.50 FORMULA 1 ROLEX MAGYAR NAGYDIJ, 3ες Ελεύθερες Δοκιμές LIVE   COSMOTE SPORT5HD

13.00 ATP 500 German Tennis Championships, 1ος Ημιτελικός LIVE  COSMOTE SPORT6HD

15.50 FORMULA 1 ROLEX MAGYAR NAGYDIJ, Κατατακτήριες Δοκιμές LIVE   COSMOTE SPORT5HD

16.00 ATP 500 German Tennis Championships, 2ος Ημιτελικός LIVE  COSMOTE SPORT6HD

16.30 Τζιρόνα-Κεράλα Μπλάστερς, LaLiga World Challenge, Φιλικός Αγώνας LIVE     COSMOTE SPORT2HD

22.30 WNBA All Star Game LIVE  COSMOTE SPORT7HD

23.30 Ντίλιαν Γουάιτ-Τζόζεφ Πάρκερ, WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship LIVE   COSMOTE SPORT8HD

02.30 Εσπανιόλ-Σινσινάτι, LaLiga World Challenge, Φιλικός Αγώνας LIVE    COSMOTE SPORT2HD

Novasports

09:30 FENCING: World Championship in Wuxi, China (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

10:45 Snooker: Riga Masters in Riga, Latvia (Eurosport2)

13:00 Cycling: Tour de France (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

14:15 Ski Jumping: Summer Grand Prix in Hinterzarten, Germany (Eurosport2)

14:35 International Champions Cup: Άρσεναλ-Παρί Σ.Ζερμέν (Novasports1HD)

16:00 Snooker: Riga Masters in Riga, Latvia (Eurosport2)

17:15 Motor Racing: Blancpain Endurance Series in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (Eurosport2)

18:00 Αυστριακό πρωτάθλημα ποδοσφαίρου: 1η αγωνιστική (Novasports1HD)

18:45 Cycling: London-Surrey Classic, Great Britain (Eurosport2)

19:15 Equestrian: Global Champions Tour in Berlin, Germany (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

20:05 International Champions Cup: Μπενφίκα-Γιουβέντους (Novasports2HD)

21:00 World Matchplay Darts (FOX Sports HD)

21:00 Snooker: Riga Masters in Riga, Latvia (Eurosport2)

21:05 International Champions Cup: Τσέλσι-Ίντερ (Novasports1HD)

22:00 Κλήρωση ΛΟΤΤΟ (Novasports24ΗD)

23:00 Motor Racing: Blancpain Endurance Series in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

00:05 International Champions Cup: Μάντσεστερ Γιουν.-Λίβερπουλ (Novasports1HD)

02:05 International Champions Cup: Μπάγερν-Μάντσεστερ Σίτι (Novasports1HD)

05:10 Moto: FIM Endurance World Championship in Suzuka, Japan (Eurosport2)

06:05 International Champions Cup: Μπαρτσελόνα-Τότεναμ (Novasports1HD)

