Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

Oι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση για σήμερα Δευτέρα 4 Ιουνίου.

Cosmote TV

20.00 Εκπομπή “TOPSPIN”      COSMOTE SPORT6HD

20:45 Τόφας-Αναντολού Εφές, TBF Basketball Super League, Ημιτελική Φάση, 5ος Αγώνας LIVE (εάν χρειαστεί)         COSMOTE SPORT8HD

21.00 25th LaLiga Promises Pamesa National Tournament, Φάση των 16 REC        COSMOTE SPORT2HD (02.06 08:00)

21.30 25th LaLiga Promises Pamesa National Tournament, Φάση των 16 REC    COSMOTE SPORT2HD (02.06 08:30)

22.00 25th LaLiga Promises Pamesa National Tournament, Φάση των 16 REC     COSMOTE SPORT2HD (02.06 09:00)

22.00 ACB Liga Endesa, Ημιτελική Φάση, 1ος Αγώνας LIVE     COSMOTE SPORT7HD

22.30 25th LaLiga Promises Pamesa National Tournament, Φάση των 16 REC   COSMOTE SPORT2HD (02:06 09:30)

23.30 World Series of Poker Main Event 7    COSMOTE SPORT6HD

Νovasports

12:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

12:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport2)

14:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

14:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport2)

16:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

16:15 Cycling: Criterium du Dauphiné Libéré, France (Eurosport2)

17:45 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport2)

18:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

20:00 MLB (FOX Sports HD)

20:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

20:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport2)

