Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

Cosmote TV
20.00 Εκπομπή “TOPSPIN” COSMOTE SPORT6HD
20:45 Τόφας-Αναντολού Εφές, TBF Basketball Super League, Ημιτελική Φάση, 5ος Αγώνας LIVE (εάν χρειαστεί) COSMOTE SPORT8HD
21.00 25th LaLiga Promises Pamesa National Tournament, Φάση των 16 REC COSMOTE SPORT2HD (02.06 08:00)
21.30 25th LaLiga Promises Pamesa National Tournament, Φάση των 16 REC COSMOTE SPORT2HD (02.06 08:30)
22.00 25th LaLiga Promises Pamesa National Tournament, Φάση των 16 REC COSMOTE SPORT2HD (02.06 09:00)
22.00 ACB Liga Endesa, Ημιτελική Φάση, 1ος Αγώνας LIVE COSMOTE SPORT7HD
22.30 25th LaLiga Promises Pamesa National Tournament, Φάση των 16 REC COSMOTE SPORT2HD (02:06 09:30)
23.30 World Series of Poker Main Event 7 COSMOTE SPORT6HD
Νovasports
12:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
12:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport2)
14:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
14:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport2)
16:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
16:15 Cycling: Criterium du Dauphiné Libéré, France (Eurosport2)
17:45 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport2)
18:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
20:00 MLB (FOX Sports HD)
20:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)
20:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport2)