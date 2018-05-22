Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις στην τηλεόραση

EΡΤ2

18:30 Πόλο Α1 Ανδρών: Ολυμπιακός - Βουλιαγμένη

Cosmote TV

18.15 Αναντολού Εφές-Νταρουσάφακα, TBF Basketball Super League, Προημιτελική Φάση, 1ος Αγώνας LIVE COSMOTE SPORT7HD

19.15 Άουε-Καρλσρούη, Bundesliga 2, Αγώνας μπαράζ, 2η αγωνιστική LIVE COSMOTE SPORT3HD

20.00 Nigeria Super Eagles-Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης, Διεθνής Φιλικός Αγώνας "LaLiga World GOtv MAX CUP" LIVE COSMOTE SPORT2HD

20.00 Εκπομπή "PICK & ROLL" COSMOTE SPORT4HD

21.00 Εκπομπή “UEFA Champions League Final” LIVE COSMOTE SPORT1HD

22.00 Ντοκιμαντέρ: ESPN 30 for 30: Best, All by Himself COSMOTE SPORT6HD

04.00 Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets, NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Finals, Game 4 LIVE COSMOTE SPORT4HD

Novasports

1:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport2)

13:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport2)

14:15 CYCLING: Giro Extra (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

14:30 Cycling: Tour of Italy (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

15:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport2)

17:00 TENNIS: French Open in Paris (Eurosport2)

19:00 TENNIS: ATP Tournament in Geneva, Switzerland (Eurosport1/Eurosport1HD)

02:00 NHL, Stanley Cup Playoffs (FOX Sports HD)